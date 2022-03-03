Jeff Ireland, Dennis Allen share similar vision for New Orleans Saints on draft-eligible players

The evaluation process will include 700 players, Ireland said, many of whom are attending the Combine. As prototypes shift accordingly, mainly to fit the first objective of winning the division title – if divisional opponents have big receivers, then big cornerbacks are needed to cover them – Ireland and his staff continually modify in the effort to find the right fits.

As for this year's draft class, there's quality available, including receivers.

"It's a good class, it's a good class," Ireland said. "There's always receivers in every round and every expectation of the draft there's receivers everywhere. This draft is no different."

AWARD: On Wednesday, Ireland was presented with a BART Award, signifying him as one of leagues' top 10 scouts.

"This is the first time we've had the best scout in the NFL Award," he said. "I'm one of many. I was just honored to be one of a few of these scouts. It's almost embarrassing because really, scouting is a collaborative effort. I couldn't do what I do if it wasn't for my staff and the scouts who support me. So it's really a team award.

"You have to make some mistakes along the way. You've got to learn from them, and I think I've done that. I've made some mistakes and I've had some really good picks, and learned just kind of the way to do it. I know what works and what doesn't, I kind of know what's around the corner and so I just have a pretty consistent way of doing things and it's worked for me and so I don't really try to veer too far off that plan.