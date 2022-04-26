Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Specialists | Top 10 Tuesday

Cal Adomitis is the lone long snapper in the draft this year. Long snappers are not often taken in the draft, but his experience may lead him to be a late-round selection or one of the first free agents taken. He has shown that his snaps are easy to handle, and he has worked on getting the ball out faster recently. His spirals are not always the most consistent, however. He has always been heavily involved in his community and could be a great locker room addition. At the Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds, jumped 29.5 inches in the vertical jump, and posted a broad jump of 107.