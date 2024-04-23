Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Safeties | Top 10 Tuesday

Brade is listed as the fifth best safety prospect on ESPN, but with an NFL.com Draft grade of 6.00, he may not have the skills to become a starter early on in his career. He could eventually work his way up to that role, but he would need some coaching and mentorship to get to that point. He knows how to run stop, but it is not where he shines. His instincts are more average compared to others in his class, but he can play the ball well when in coverage. If he is granted the leeway to make some mistakes in route to becoming better, he may be able to become a starter in a few years.