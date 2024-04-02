Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Defensive linemen | Top 10 Tuesday

Murphy II was dubbed a similar player to Ed Oliver by NFL.com, which is a high bar to set, but many believe he can easily surpass it. An AFC area scout said, "I know people love talking about (T'Vondre) Sweat but Murphy is the guy who will be the better pro. If he was bigger, he would be talked about as much as any defensive tackle in the draft." His size being his biggest knock is both a positive and negative for Murphy II. It's a positive because it proves that there are not and overarching flaws within his game. It is a negative because it is something mostly out of his control. Sure, he could put on a few pounds of muscle and try to beef up, but at the end of the day he will still be just above 6 feet, making him a tougher selection to take a flyer on.