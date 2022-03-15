Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Running Backs | Top Ten Tuesday

James Cook had more attention in college than some of the other prospects because he is the younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook. The Bulldog prospect did not truly get an opportunity to showcase his talents until his senior year, the first season where he had over 100 attempts. In that time, he was able to show his coaches and NFL scouts that he has the patience and ability to be a pass-catching threat from the backfield. His biggest knock is his lack of being a red zone threat. On ESPN's Best Available, he is listed as No. 3 whereas on NFL.com, he is No. 5. Cook ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. He also had a vertical jump of 33 and a broad jump of 124. Cook will likely have to face comparisons to his brother through much of his rookie year, but James Cook will be looking to make his own name known and escape from Dalvin's shadow.