Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Defensive Backs | Top Ten Tuesday

Kyle Hamilton is an intimating safety with a competitive drive and great football smarts. He worked on his tackling in the offseason between 2020 and 2021, and it showed on the field leading to 19 solo tackles on the season. He needs to put in some work in the weight room, and his tackling form needs a little more help, but he has the capability to flourish in all of those under the right coach. He can be a year-one starter on a team that does not have a lot of depth at the safety position. At the NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds, had a vertical jump of 38, and posted a broad jump of 131. ESPN has Hamilton listed as the best available safety, just like NFL.com, so experts seem to agree that his raw talent is enough to take him early.