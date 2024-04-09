Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Linebackers | Top 10 Tuesday

Isaac, like Braswell, is classified as an edge player on NFL.com and a linebacker on ESPN. Isaac is entering the draft with a player comparison of Chase Winovich, who played 5 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and, most recently, the Cleveland Browns. Isaac plays with force, and he has the demonstrated ability to lead by example. His teammates at Penn State regarded him as a team captain, making him a valuable locker room presence. His pre-snap awareness is what you would expect for a linebacker, but his size makes it a little harder for him to execute the way he wants every time. An AFC regional scout said, "He's a little light but I really like the competitiveness and how he never gives the tackles a break. He's always through the whistle." He may warrant a Day 2 or 3 selection.