Detroit Lions | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Detroit Lions roster review

1. New Look at Tackle Spots

The Lions will have a new look at the bookends of their offensive line for the 2026 campaign. All-Pro Penei Sewell is slated to shift over from right tackle to protecting Jared Goff's blindside at left tackle after the departure of longtime starter Taylor Decker.

To take Sewell's spot on the right side of the line the Lions brought in two players to compete for the role. They used the 17th overall pick in the draft on tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson. Miller started all 54 career games over his four years at Clemson, breaking the school record for career snaps (3,778).

Detroit also as signed veteran Larry Borom who played 16 games including 11 starts with the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 season.

2. New Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

The Lions brought in Drew Petzing to fill their offensive coordinator role. Petzing spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals. His offenses with Arizona ranked 24th, 12th and 23rd in scoring.

Petzing said he is not starting from the ground up installing his offense as he'll look to keep elements from the Lions previous offense that helped them to the fourth ranked scoring offense in the NFL in 2025.

"I think it's a mix, a little bit of a unique situation because there's a number of vets who have played at a really high level, so I don't want to come in here and rip it all up and make them learn an entirely new language," Petzing said. "But there's going to be tweaks, there's going to be changes, and I think they've done a great job of handling that."

3. New Running Back Workload

The Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in the offseason. The Lions expect Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs who finished with the fifth most yards from scrimmage in the NFL in 2025 accruing 1,839 rushing and receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns to take on an even larger role.

"I mean he is, he's going to be our bell cow now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "He really became more of that last year, but we're going to hang our hat on him quite a bit. We're going to do a lot of things we feel like he does well."