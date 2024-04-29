Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, April 29 | Gameday Playbook

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, April 29:
1. The New Orleans Saints finalized their 2024 draft class with the selection of seven players. Check out all the news from over the weekend on Saints Draft Central presented by COX showcasing all the coverage from the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison spoke with team reporter Erin Summers about what Saints fans can expect out of the Saints offense for the 2024 season. Stay tuned for the release of those interviews later in the day.
3. Over the weekend, the Saints agreed to terms with 16 undrafted free agent. Check out photos of the newest additions to the Saints.
4. The first player the Saints selected on the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday was South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the fifth round. Rattler joins the Saints having won the Reese's Senior Bowl MVP, joining quarterback Jake Haener as the second consecutive Saint to bring home that trophy before being selected by the team. Rattler was the 24th quarterback drafted by the New Orleans Saints in franchise history.
5. To familiarize yourself with all the latest Saints draft picks, be sure to check out Meet the Team: 2024 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks introducing you to all seven of the Saints draft selections.
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.