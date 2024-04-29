 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, April 29 | Gameday Playbook

Saints conclude NFL draft adding 7 draft selections and 16 undrafted free agents

Apr 29, 2024 at 09:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, April 29:

1. The New Orleans Saints finalized their 2024 draft class with the selection of seven players. Check out all the news from over the weekend on Saints Draft Central presented by COX showcasing all the coverage from the 2024 NFL Draft.

2. New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison spoke with team reporter Erin Summers about what Saints fans can expect out of the Saints offense for the 2024 season. Stay tuned for the release of those interviews later in the day.

3. Over the weekend, the Saints agreed to terms with 16 undrafted free agent. Check out photos of the newest additions to the Saints.

Promo-Draft-2024-1920-v2-041824

SAINTS DRAFT 2024

Get the latest news, interviews and pick coverage from the Saints selections in the 2024 NFL Draft!

DRAFT CENTRAL

Related Links

4. The first player the Saints selected on the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday was South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the fifth round. Rattler joins the Saints having won the Reese's Senior Bowl MVP, joining quarterback Jake Haener as the second consecutive Saint to bring home that trophy before being selected by the team. Rattler was the 24th quarterback drafted by the New Orleans Saints in franchise history.

5. To familiarize yourself with all the latest Saints draft picks, be sure to check out Meet the Team: 2024 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks introducing you to all seven of the Saints draft selections.

All-Access Photos: Saints draft room calls Day 3 Selections | 2024 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
1 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
2 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
3 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
4 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
5 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
6 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
7 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
8 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
9 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
10 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
11 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
12 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
13 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
14 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
15 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
16 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
17 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
18 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
19 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
20 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
21 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
22 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
23 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
24 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
25 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
26 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
27 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
28 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.
29 / 29

New Orleans Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and head coach Dennis Allen make the call to quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Bub Means, linebacker Jaylan Ford, defensive tackle, Khristian Boyd, and tackle Josiah Ezirim prior to hearing their name called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Friday, April 26 | Gameday Playbook

Second day of the NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m.
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, April 25 | Gameday Playbook

First round of the NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m.
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, April 24 | Gameday Playbook

Derek Carr and Drew Brees to participate in Zurich Classic Wednesday Pro-Am
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, April 23 | Gameday Playbook

Saints GM Mickey Loomis to host pre-Draft press conference at noon CT
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, April 22 | Gameday Playbook

Saints head into the 2024 NFL Draft with nine picks
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, Jan. 8

Saints defeat Falcons, finish season 9-8
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Sunday, Jan. 7

Saints will play host to Atlanta Falcons at noon; CBS will broadcast the game
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Jan. 5

Saints head into final practice in preparation for NFC South clash against Atlanta Falcons
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Jan. 4

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 3

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 2

Advertising