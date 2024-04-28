New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of 2024 NFL draft

- With their first of three fifth round draft picks (150th overall), the Saints selected South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.
- In five seasons at Oklahoma (2019-21) and South Carolina (2022-23), Rattler played in 48 games with 42 starts and completed 900-of-1,313 passes (68.5%) for 10,807 yards with 77 touchdowns and carried 297 times for 410 yards with 16 touchdowns.
- A two-time team captain at South Carolina after transferring from Oklahoma, the 6-0, 211-pound Rattler started all 12 games as a redshirt senior in 2023 and completed 275-of-389 passes (70.1%) for 3,186 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- Rattler was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl. where he was selected as the game's Most Valuable Player. With New Orleans having selected quarterback Jake Haener in the fourth round (127th overall) in 2023, the Saints have the last two Reese's Senior Bowl MVPs on their roster.
- In 2022, Rattler started all 13 games in his first season with the Gamecocks, leading them to an 8-5 record. He completed 264-of-399 passes (66.2%) for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- In 2020, as a redshirt freshman, Rattler started all 11 games in his second year at Oklahoma, completing 214-of-317 passes (67.5%) for 3,031 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions, also rushing 81 times for 160 yards and six touchdowns. He was named national Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports and earned All-Big 12 honors and co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
- This is the fourth time New Orleans has selected from the 150th overall slot. Of the previous three players selected, the only one to see action for the Saints was safety Mel Mitchell, who was selected in 2002 out of Western Kentucky and played for the team from 2002-05, excelling on special teams.
- Rattler is the 24th quarterback selected by New Orleans in the NFL Draft.
- Rattler is the fifth South Carolina player selected in the draft by the Saints, the first since cornerback Earl Johnson was selected in the ninth round (236th overall) in 1985.
- Rattler joins fullback Adam Prentice as the second former Gamecock currently on the Saints roster.
- With their second fifth round pick (170th overall), New Orleans selected Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means.
- After starting his career as a defensive back at Tennessee (2019), where he was played with current Saints teammate Alontae Taylor, the 6-2, 215-pound Means played two years at Louisiana Tech (2020-21) and the last two seasons at Pittsburgh (2022-23). In 41 college games with 19 starts, he had career totals of 90 receptions for 1,552 yards (17.2 avg.) with ten touchdowns.
- In his final season at Pitt in 2023, Means played in all 12 games with ten starts and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection, when he recorded 41 receptions for 721 yards (17.6 avg.) with six touchdowns, leading the Panthers in receiving yards and TD catches.
- In 2022, Means joined Pitt as a transfer and played in all 13 games with seven starts and compiled 27 receptions for 401 yards (14.9 avg.) and two touchdowns.
- The Lovejoy, Ga. native played in 11 games with two starts for Louisiana Tech in 2021 and compiled 22 receptions for 430 yards (team-high 19.6 avg.).
- Means is the 73rd wide receiver selected by New Orleans in the NFL Draft. The only position to be picked more as a draft choice by New Orleans is linebacker (74).
- Means is the eighth player selected all-time by the Saints from Pittsburgh, tied for 14th among schools of Saints selections. He is the first Pitt draft selection by the Black and Gold since defensive end Greg Romeus was picked in the seventh round (226th overall) in 2011.
- Means joins quarterback Nathan Peterman as the second former Panther currently on the Saints roster.
- This is the first time a Saint has been picked with the 170th overall selection.
- With their third fifth round pick (175th overall), New Orleans selected University of Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford. Using three fifth round picks (Rattler, Means and Ford), it marked the first time New Orleans came away with three picks in the same round since they selected running back Alvin Kamara linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive end Trey Hendrickson in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The last time the Saints picked three times in the fifth round occurred in 2015 when they picked linebacker Davis Tull, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and cornerback Damian Swann.
- In four seasons at Texas, Ford, 6-2, 240, played in 49 games with 29 starts and finished his college career with 287 tackles (141 solo), including 27.5 stops for loss, and added three sacks, six interceptions, ten passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
- In 2023, the Frisco, Texas native was a Butkus Award semifinalist and consensus first-team All-Big 12 selection when he started all 14 games and totaled 101 tackles, 10.5 stops for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recoveries and two passes defensed.
- In 2022, Ford was an Associated Press third-team All-American and consensus first-team All-Big 12 selection. In 13 games with 12 starts, totaled a career-high 119 tackles, ten stops for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions and two passes defensed.
- In 2021, Ford played in 12 games with two starts and registered 53 tackles (29 solo) with a team-leading six stops for loss.
- This is only the second time New Orleans has selected a player with the 175th overall selection, having picked Langston cornerback Eugene Howard with the 175th overall choice in 1968.
- Ford is the 74th linebacker selected by New Orleans in the NFL Draft, the most-drafted position by the Saints.
- Ford is the seventh Texas player selected in the NFL Draft by the Saints, the first since safety Kenny Vaccaro was selected in the first round (14th overall) in 2013. The only other time a Longhorns linebacker was selected in the draft by New Orleans was Winfred Tubbs in the third round (79th overall) in 1994.
- Ford is the only Longhorn currently on the Saints roster.
- With their sixth round pick (199th overall), New Orleans selected Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd.
- In six seasons at Northern Iowa, Boyd, 6-2, 320, played in 49 games and recorded 149 tackles, 22.5 stops for a loss, 10.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
- In 2023, the Kansas City, Mo. native was a consensus FCS third-team All-American, starting every game on the defensive line and totaling 43 tackles, including 6.5 stops for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
- In 2022, Boyd was a consensus second-team All-Conference selection, when he played in ten games and recorded 32 tackles, including five stops for loss, one sack, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
- This is only the second time New Orleans has selected a player with the 199th overall selection, having picked North Carolina tight end Brooks Williams with the 199th overall choice in 1978.
- Boyd is the 35th defensive tackle selected by New Orleans in the NFL Draft.
- Boyd is only the second Northern Iowa player selected in the draft by the Saints, joining former college teammate Trevor Penning on the roster.
- With their seventh round pick (239th overall), New Orleans selected Eastern Kentucky offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim.
- In five seasons at Eastern Kentucky, Ezirim, 6-6, 329, played in 48 games, starting his college career as a defensive lineman from 2019-20, where he recorded 12 tackles in 19 contests and converted to the offensive line in 2021, where he started 19 games at right tackle from 2022-23.
- In 2023, the Hilliard, Ohio native started all 11 games for Eastern Kentucky at right tackle and was an Associated Press third-team All-American, earning an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was coached by Saints Offensive Assistant Jahri Evans, and to the NFL Scouting Combine.
- As a junior in 2022, Ezirim played in all 12 games and started the final eight at right tackle as part an offense that helped Eastern Kentucky rank third nationally in pass offense.
- This is only the third time New Orleans has selected a player with the 239th overall selection, having last picked Oregon State quarterback Sean Canfield with the 239th overall choice in 2010.
- Following the selection of Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round, Ezirim is the 50th tackle selected by New Orleans in the NFL Draft. This was the first time the Saints selected two tackles in the NFL Draft since 1990, when they picked Maine tackle Scott Hough in the seventh round and Duke tackle Chris Port in the 12th.
- Ezirim is the only Eastern Kentucky player currently on the Saints roster.
- Ezirim is only the third Eastern Kentucky player selected by New Orleans in the NFL Draft, the first since wide receiver Michael Cadore in the 12th round (327th overall) of the 1989 NFL Draft.