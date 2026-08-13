Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 13:
1. The Saints welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sold-out joint practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The open padded practice begins at 9 a.m. as the teams prepare for Saturday's preseason matchup. Secure your tickets to see the Black and Gold take on the Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome.
2. Fans in attendance at Thursday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker on the team's mobile app which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.
3. Tune in LIVE around 11:00 a.m. as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the team's joint practice with the Jaguars from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, August 12.
4. Stay tuned for the latest all-access photos and highlights from the team's joint practice later in the afternoon.
5. Check out the entertainment for Saturday's preseason opener as well as the latest gameday policies and stadium information with our Saints Gameday Guide. Also, check out the latest on the series matchup with Jacksonville in our Game Preview.