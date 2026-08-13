Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 13:

1. The Saints welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sold-out joint practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The open padded practice begins at 9 a.m. as the teams prepare for Saturday's preseason matchup. Secure your tickets to see the Black and Gold take on the Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome.

2. Fans in attendance at Thursday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker on the team's mobile app which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.