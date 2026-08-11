Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 11:
1. The Saints return to the field for Day 10 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets with a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University on August 26 at 7:00 p.m.
2. It's GAME WEEK as the Saints get set to host their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 13 at the Caesars Superdome. Get the latest gameday details, tune in information and matchup content in our Game Center.
3. Tune in LIVE around 10:45 a.m. to post-practice media availability as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the team's action on Tuesday.
Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints legend and Hall of Famer Drew Brees as he spends the weekend in Canton, Ohio, for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
4. Get John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini's latest observations and key takeaways from the Saints' morning practice in Metairie.
5. Stay connected to the Black and Gold by downloading the Saints app for the latest Training Camp updates and exclusive content.