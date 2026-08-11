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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 11

Saints continue Training Camp preparations ahead of preseason opener against Jacksonville

Aug 11, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 11:

1. The Saints return to the field for Day 10 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets with a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.  Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University on August 26 at 7:00 p.m.

2. It's GAME WEEK as the Saints get set to host their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 13 at the Caesars Superdome. Get the latest gameday details, tune in information and matchup content in our Game Center.

3. Tune in LIVE around 10:45 a.m. to post-practice media availability as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the team's action on Tuesday.

Photos: Best of Drew Brees at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints legend and Hall of Famer Drew Brees as he spends the weekend in Canton, Ohio, for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

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New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
1 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
2 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
3 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
4 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
5 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
6 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
7 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
8 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
9 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
10 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
11 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
12 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
13 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
14 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
15 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
16 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
17 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
18 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
19 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
20 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
21 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
22 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
23 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
24 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
25 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
26 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
27 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
28 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
29 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
30 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
31 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
32 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
33 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Ryan Kang/NFL/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
34 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Ryan Kang/NFL/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
35 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
36 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
37 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Ryan Kang/NFL/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
38 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
39 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
40 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
41 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
42 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was honored during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and spoke with the media at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Allen was also in attendance.
43 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was honored during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and spoke with the media at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Allen was also in attendance.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
44 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
45 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
46 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
47 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
48 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
49 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
50 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
51 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
52 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
53 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
54 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
55 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
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