Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 9:
1. The Black and Gold hit the practice field Sunday for Day 9 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets, a sold-out padded session starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University.
2. Fans in attendance at Sunday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker on the team's mobile app which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.
3. Stay tuned for takeaways and an audio recap from Sunday's workouts. Catch up on the latest Training Camp storylines with key takeaways from practice and a new episode of the Saints Podcast with Todd Graffagnini and Gus Kattengell.
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
4. Relive Drew Brees’ emotional Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech as the Saints legend honors his family, former teammates and coaches, and the city of New Orleans.
5. Watch Sean Payton’s heartfelt tribute to Drew Brees as he celebrates their historic journey together and presents the Saints legend for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.