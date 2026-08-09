Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 9:

1. The Black and Gold hit the practice field Sunday for Day 9 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets, a sold-out padded session starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University.

2. Fans in attendance at Sunday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker on the team's mobile app which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.