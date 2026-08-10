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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 10

Catch up on the action from Saints Training Camp

Aug 10, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Photos: Drew Brees Hall of Fame Enshrinement | Saints in Canton

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

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New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
1 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
2 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
3 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
4 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
5 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
6 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
7 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
8 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
9 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
10 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
11 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
12 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
13 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
14 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
15 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
16 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
17 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
18 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
19 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
20 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
21 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
22 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
23 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
24 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
25 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
26 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
27 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
28 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
29 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
30 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
31 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
32 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
33 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
34 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
35 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
36 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
37 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
38 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
39 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
40 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
41 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
42 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
43 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
44 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
45 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
46 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
47 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
48 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
49 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
50 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
51 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
52 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
53 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
54 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
55 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
56 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
57 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
58 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
59 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
60 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
61 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
62 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
63 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
64 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
65 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
66 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
67 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
68 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
69 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
70 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
71 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
72 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
73 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
74 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
75 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
76 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
77 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
78 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
79 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
80 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
81 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
82 / 82

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 10:

1. The Saints have the day off following back-to-back open practices at Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. The team returns to action Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University on August 26 at 7:00 p.m.

2. It's GAME WEEK as the Saints get set to host their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 13 at the Caesars Superdome. Get the latest gameday details, tune in information and matchup content in our Game Center.

3. Stay tuned for the best images from an unforgettable week celebrating Drew Brees at his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

4. Get to know Saints rookie tight end Oscar Delp and the people and places that shaped his journey to New Orleans in a new Hometown feature.

5.   Stay connected to the Black and Gold by downloading the Saints app for the latest Training Camp updates and exclusive content.

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