Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 10:

1. The Saints have the day off following back-to-back open practices at Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. The team returns to action Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University on August 26 at 7:00 p.m.

2. It's GAME WEEK as the Saints get set to host their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 13 at the Caesars Superdome. Get the latest gameday details, tune in information and matchup content in our Game Center.