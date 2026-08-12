Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 12:
1. The Black and Gold continue Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets with a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
2. Heading to the Saints' preseason matchup Saturday? Download the Saints app to unlock game-day features and make the most of your experience in the Caesars Superdome.
3. Tune in around 10:30 a.m. for post-practice media availability as Saints Coach Kellen Moore and select players recap Wednesday's action.
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Rouses Markets, at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Sunday, August 9.
4. It's GAME WEEK as the Saints get set to host their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 13 at the Caesars Superdome. Get the latest gameday details, tune in information and matchup content in our Game Center.
5. Get to know Saints rookie guard Jeremiah Wright and the people and places that shaped his journey to New Orleans in a new Hometown feature.