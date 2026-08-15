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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 15

Saints kick off preseason against the Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome

Aug 15, 2026 at 07:05 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 15:

1. The Saints kick off their 60th season with a preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome. Secure your tickets to get in on the action.

2. Follow along throughout the game on the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights and more. Download the app to stay connected!

3.  Attending today's preseason opener? Review the latest gameday policies and stadium information before heading to the Caesars Superdome.

4. Tune in for Saints postgame interviews with head coach Kellen Moore and Saints players LIVE on New OrleansSaints.com as well as Youtube, X, and Facebook.

5. Check back after the final whistle for complete coverage of the Saints preseason opener, including analysis from senior writer John DeShazier, highlights and photos.

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