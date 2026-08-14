Opportunities abound for several New Orleans Saints players in preseason opener

In the backfield, running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara are proven producers who've passed the test, but preseason games and padded, joint practices will be crucial for players like Audric Estimé, who ran for 198 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries in seven games last year and will have ample opportunities to impress.

"I think these preseason games are going to be excellent opportunities for these running backs," Moore said. "Travis and A.K., we know the players they are and we have a ton of excitement for these younger guys. There's no better evaluation for these running backs than to get live with the tackling component, because that's where things come alive. It just looks different for running backs. There's a physicality that gets to come alive."

If the starting offensive line is going to be under wraps, rookie right guard Jeremiah Wright, a fourth-round pick, will receive even more reps as he tries to polish technique and pair it with the power he possesses.