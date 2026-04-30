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Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., edge Anfernee Jennings hope to seize opportunity with New Orleans Saints

'They believe in me and that's all I need, is an organization to believe in me'

Apr 30, 2026 at 03:47 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

It sounds strange that cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. would walk the same path because for at least two months, he couldn't walk at all.

Emerson (6 feet 2, 200 pounds) and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings (6 feet 2, 255 piunds) signed one-year contracts to become New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, four and six years after being third-round draft picks by Cleveland and New England, respectively.

2025 marked Emerson's fourth season in the NFL — he was the 68th overall pick in '22 — and he missed it all due to a torn Achilles in training camp on July 29.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason," he said. "I don't too much question God's work. I know I ruptured my Achilles but since then I know for a fact that I grew mentally, I got stronger, even faster. I wouldn't change anything because I know this is how it's supposed to be."

Before the injury, Emerson started 33 of 50 games with the Browns, including 15 of 17 in '24. He intercepted four passes and totaled 34 pass breakups, with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 202 tackles and five tackles for losses.

He said the Saints discussed playing boundary corner; he believes he can play inside, but hasn't done so since high school. Mainly, he wanted to find the right fit.

"They believe in me and that's all I need, is an organization to believe in me," Emerson said.

Martin Emerson Jr. | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Check out Emerson Jr. in action with the Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.

John Amis/Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.
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Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Don Wright/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
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"It was tough mentally at first — I would say the first two months, maybe, when I was on bed rest. I couldn't really move for, like, 60 days. Couldn't walk, couldn't do nothing — I was on a scooter, needed help to get out of the bed, to do everything. That time was a tough moment, but I got back to moving around, I got into the boot and I could walk a little bit.

"I was just reading a lot during the whole process, watching a lot of tape, watching a lot of ball, just being a student of the game. That year, it built me up in a good way, honestly. It made me stronger as a man."

Emerson said he has been cleared for full participation, but will approach his return cautiously.

"I don't want to rush anything because I'm nine months out," he said. "But training camp, I should be full go. Not should be — I will be full go."

Jennings brings the experience of playing in the most recent Super Bowl, LX; he had six tackles in the 29-13 loss to Seattle.

Jennings started 40 of 75 games and totaled 7.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 217 tackles.

"I thought having an opportunity (with the Saints), especially after what they've done in the draft and how they finished last season, I felt like that was a good opportunity for me," he said.

Jennings lauded the multiplicity showcased in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's 3-4 scheme.

"From Staley's time in the NFL, he's been able to coach up a lot of great players," Jennings said. "The defense that he runs, the style that he brings — being a 3-4, multiple defense, being able to have guys that are versatile and switching up disguises and having different players in different places, being a multiple defense in and out, being able to move around the front and manipulate the front and still have a light box, stuff like that — I just feel like I'm a smart enough player where I can understand that, and I'm versatile enough that I can go out and produce and help the team win."

Jennings' single-season high is 2.5 sacks, but seeing edge Chase Young blossom last season encouraged him. Jennings and Young were both drafted in 2020; Young, the No. 2 overall pick, posted a career high 10 sacks last season.

"I haven't gone for 10-plus sacks yet, but I affect the quarterback in many ways — batted balls, just being around him," he said. "There's always been this narrative where I couldn't get to the quarterback. You watch the game, I'm constantly affecting the quarterback. I try to do whatever I can, whatever situation I'm in to help the team win. Whether that's getting after the quarterback, stopping the run, whatever, that's all I'm trying to do is win the game."

Jennings is eight years removed from damaging an artery and developing a blood clot in his leg during his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama.

"I've got a scar that reminds me every time I look down at my leg," he said. "I'm just blessed to be where I'm at, now going into Year 7 in the league and having the opportunity to keep going and to keep chasing greatness. Being able to change my whole family pattern.

"The kids where I'm from look up to me and now, finally having an opportunity to go back down South and play. That's huge to me, that's huge to my family, my community. I'm just looking forward to that."

Related Links

Anfernee Jennings | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed edge Anfernee Jennings. Check out Jennings in action with the New England Patriots during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
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New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.

Matt Durisko/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
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