Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., edge Anfernee Jennings hope to seize opportunity with New Orleans Saints

"It was tough mentally at first — I would say the first two months, maybe, when I was on bed rest. I couldn't really move for, like, 60 days. Couldn't walk, couldn't do nothing — I was on a scooter, needed help to get out of the bed, to do everything. That time was a tough moment, but I got back to moving around, I got into the boot and I could walk a little bit.

"I was just reading a lot during the whole process, watching a lot of tape, watching a lot of ball, just being a student of the game. That year, it built me up in a good way, honestly. It made me stronger as a man."

Emerson said he has been cleared for full participation, but will approach his return cautiously.

"I don't want to rush anything because I'm nine months out," he said. "But training camp, I should be full go. Not should be — I will be full go."

Jennings brings the experience of playing in the most recent Super Bowl, LX; he had six tackles in the 29-13 loss to Seattle.

Jennings started 40 of 75 games and totaled 7.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 217 tackles.

"I thought having an opportunity (with the Saints), especially after what they've done in the draft and how they finished last season, I felt like that was a good opportunity for me," he said.

Jennings lauded the multiplicity showcased in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's 3-4 scheme.

"From Staley's time in the NFL, he's been able to coach up a lot of great players," Jennings said. "The defense that he runs, the style that he brings — being a 3-4, multiple defense, being able to have guys that are versatile and switching up disguises and having different players in different places, being a multiple defense in and out, being able to move around the front and manipulate the front and still have a light box, stuff like that — I just feel like I'm a smart enough player where I can understand that, and I'm versatile enough that I can go out and produce and help the team win."

Jennings' single-season high is 2.5 sacks, but seeing edge Chase Young blossom last season encouraged him. Jennings and Young were both drafted in 2020; Young, the No. 2 overall pick, posted a career high 10 sacks last season.

"I haven't gone for 10-plus sacks yet, but I affect the quarterback in many ways — batted balls, just being around him," he said. "There's always been this narrative where I couldn't get to the quarterback. You watch the game, I'm constantly affecting the quarterback. I try to do whatever I can, whatever situation I'm in to help the team win. Whether that's getting after the quarterback, stopping the run, whatever, that's all I'm trying to do is win the game."

Jennings is eight years removed from damaging an artery and developing a blood clot in his leg during his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama.

"I've got a scar that reminds me every time I look down at my leg," he said. "I'm just blessed to be where I'm at, now going into Year 7 in the league and having the opportunity to keep going and to keep chasing greatness. Being able to change my whole family pattern.