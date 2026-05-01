Martin Emerson Jr.: Five Things to Know about new Saints cornerback

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed free agent cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
1. Drafted to Cleveland Browns
Emerson began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after his selection in the third round, 68th overall, of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games for the Browns, accumulating 202 tackles (158 solo), one sack, five stops for a loss, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 33 starts.
2. Returning from Achilles Injury
Emerson missed the entire 2025 season due a torn Achilles injury that he suffered in training camp. "I feel like everything happens for a reason," he said. "I don't too much question God's work. I know I ruptured my Achilles but since then I know for a fact that I grew mentally, I got stronger, even faster. I wouldn't change anything because I know this is how it's supposed to be." Emerson said he will be fully cleared for the start of Saints training camp.
3. Standout 2023 Season
In 2023, Emerson put together the best statistical season of his career in Cleveland. His four interceptions ranked seventh in the league while his 14 passes defended ranked eighth. He was targeted 79 times and only conceded 37 completions for 499 yards and no touchdowns. Quarterbacks had a 46.3 rating when targeting Emerson. Emerson also tallied 59 tackles on the season.
4. Mississippi State Bulldogs Star
Emerson played three seasons for the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2019-21). He played in 36 games with 28 starts and tallied 153 tackles (93 solo), six stops for a loss, one interception, 16 pass breakups and one forced fumble.
5. Prepped at Pine Forest High School
The Pensacola, Florida native attended Pine Forest High School. As a senior, he recorded 91 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He earned All-Area honors from the Pensacola News Journal as a junior and senior.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Check out Emerson Jr. in action with the Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.