Martin Emerson Jr.: Five Things to Know about new Saints cornerback

1. Drafted to Cleveland Browns

Emerson began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after his selection in the third round, 68th overall, of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games for the Browns, accumulating 202 tackles (158 solo), one sack, five stops for a loss, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 33 starts.

2. Returning from Achilles Injury

Emerson missed the entire 2025 season due a torn Achilles injury that he suffered in training camp. "I feel like everything happens for a reason," he said. "I don't too much question God's work. I know I ruptured my Achilles but since then I know for a fact that I grew mentally, I got stronger, even faster. I wouldn't change anything because I know this is how it's supposed to be." Emerson said he will be fully cleared for the start of Saints training camp.

3. Standout 2023 Season