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Martin Emerson Jr.: Five Things to Know about new Saints cornerback

Saints add corner looking to bounce back from Achilles injury

May 01, 2026 at 01:24 PM
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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.
Eric Gay/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed free agent cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

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Martin Emerson Jr.

#- CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State
1. Drafted to Cleveland Browns

Emerson began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after his selection in the third round, 68th overall, of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games for the Browns, accumulating 202 tackles (158 solo), one sack, five stops for a loss, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 33 starts.

2. Returning from Achilles Injury

Emerson missed the entire 2025 season due a torn Achilles injury that he suffered in training camp. "I feel like everything happens for a reason," he said. "I don't too much question God's work. I know I ruptured my Achilles but since then I know for a fact that I grew mentally, I got stronger, even faster. I wouldn't change anything because I know this is how it's supposed to be." Emerson said he will be fully cleared for the start of Saints training camp.

3. Standout 2023 Season

In 2023, Emerson put together the best statistical season of his career in Cleveland. His four interceptions ranked seventh in the league while his 14 passes defended ranked eighth. He was targeted 79 times and only conceded 37 completions for 499 yards and no touchdowns. Quarterbacks had a 46.3 rating when targeting Emerson. Emerson also tallied 59 tackles on the season.

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4. Mississippi State Bulldogs Star

Emerson played three seasons for the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2019-21). He played in 36 games with 28 starts and tallied 153 tackles (93 solo), six stops for a loss, one interception, 16 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

5. Prepped at Pine Forest High School

The Pensacola, Florida native attended Pine Forest High School. As a senior, he recorded 91 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He earned All-Area honors from the Pensacola News Journal as a junior and senior.

Martin Emerson Jr. | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Check out Emerson Jr. in action with the Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.

John Amis/Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.
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Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.
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Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Don Wright/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.
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Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
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