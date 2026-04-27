Tyree Wilson hopes to experience own career surge with New Orleans Saints

Tyree Wilson hasn't yet had an in-depth conversation with Chase Young, but he knows enough about Young's NFL journey to know Young has been the best version of himself in New Orleans, and Wilson hopes to mimic that model.
Wilson was traded to the Saints on Saturday. New Orleans sent a fifth-round pick, No. 150 overall, to Las Vegas in exchange for Wilson and the Raiders' seventh-round pick (No. 219). Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick in 2023, had 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 16 tackles for loss and 91 tackles in 50 games, with seven starts.
Young, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year before injuries helped dampen the high expectations for three seasons. But in two seasons since joining the Saints, Young has been as disruptive as originally forecast: 15.5 sacks (a career high 10 last season), 36 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), seven passes defensed and 69 tackles in 29 games, with 12 starts.
"I feel like we can see eye to eye," Wilson said Monday. "He knows what it's like being a top pick in the NFL. He knows the ups, he knows the downs and he came here, he's been doing great. That'd be another role model by my side, somebody that can boost my game and learn things from.
"I feel like every player's journey in the NFL is different. I can't speak for (Young); I haven't really gotten to sit down and pick his brain or what happened in his situation and he doesn't know what happened in mine. But what we do have in common is him being a high-round defensive end, a high pick and he came here and he's made the best of his opportunity. That's what I expect to do with mine."
Wilson, who has 24 quarterback hits, said he didn't need a change of scenery, but wanted one.
"I love Vegas and love the people and love the opportunities in Vegas, but I feel like I wasn't off to the best start and pretty much it was a change of coaches every year," he said.
The Raiders had a different head coach in each of his three seasons.
Wilson (6'6", 275 pounds) met with Saints coaches Monday and they explained the vision for his use. "They value edge players, they have plans to get me going and get my best ball going ahead of me," he said.
Mainly, though, the fact that the Saints sought him in a trade impressed Wilson.
"It's always a blessing when you get to come to a place where you're wanted and they're happy about you, happy that you're in the building and get excited to get my career going in the right trajectory," he said.
"I see myself as a game-wrecker. There's a lot of great defensive ends in the room; I feel like I can get with them and learn some things with them and bring some value into the room, and be a dominant defensive end for the Saints."
Wilson said the label of being a high draft pick can be heavy, but he's prepared to live up to it.
"It's a blessing to be a high first-round pick, but you're always going to have the label," he said. "They look at you as the franchise guy. From the outside looking in, the fans want you ready immediately. But it always doesn't work out that way. Everybody's timetable in the NFL is different. But I'm glad I'm here, I'm glad for the fresh start and I'm ready to dominate on the field.
"I feel like my game has taken a big leap from the first few years and it's continually going up. Stats don't make everything, but a lot of people look at stats. I'm here to play great defense and be a great teammate, and the rest of the stuff will follow."
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Radiers during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out Wilson in action with the Raiders during his NFL career.