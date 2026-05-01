Anfernee Jennings: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

4. Overcame Significant Leg Injury in Sugar Bowl

During the 2017 season, Jennings helped the Alabama Crimson Tide to a National Championship victory. However, Jennings' season had been cut short in the College Football Playoff semifinals where he suffered a significant leg injury in the Sugar Bowl. He damaged an artery and developing a blood clot. "I've got a scar that reminds me every time I look down at my leg," he said. "I'm just blessed to be where I'm at, now going into Year 7 in the league and having the opportunity to keep going and to keep chasing greatness. Being able to change my whole family pattern."