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Anfernee Jennings: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

Saints add veteran edge coming off run to Super Bowl LX

May 01, 2026 at 01:19 PM
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
Charles Krupa/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed free agent edge Anfernee Jennings. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

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Anfernee Jennings

#- EDGE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 259 lbs
  • College: Alabama
1. New England Patriots Veteran

Anfernee Jennings joins the Saints after spending six seasons with the New England Patriots. Jennings was selected in the third round (87th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by New England. Despite missing the 2021 season due to injury, he has appeared in 75 career regular season games (40 starts) and tallied 210 tackles (130 solo), 7.5 sacks, 27 tackles for a loss, 25 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

2. Super Bowl Contributor

Jennings appeared in four playoff games with the Patriots in 2025 as the team won the AFC Championship. He tallied 16 tackles (nine solo), 2.0 sacks, two tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback and a pass breakup. In Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, Jennings recorded six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection in 37 snaps.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide Standout

Jennings attended the University of Alabama where he played four seasons for the Crimson Tide (2016-19). He appeared in 54 games for Alabama and recorded 193 tackles (98 solo), 33.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions, 18 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries including one returned 18 yards for a touchdown. He earned an All-SEC First Team selection during his senior season.

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4. Overcame Significant Leg Injury in Sugar Bowl

During the 2017 season, Jennings helped the Alabama Crimson Tide to a National Championship victory. However, Jennings' season had been cut short in the College Football Playoff semifinals where he suffered a significant leg injury in the Sugar Bowl. He damaged an artery and developing a blood clot. "I've got a scar that reminds me every time I look down at my leg," he said. "I'm just blessed to be where I'm at, now going into Year 7 in the league and having the opportunity to keep going and to keep chasing greatness. Being able to change my whole family pattern."

5. Dadeville Tigers Star

A native of Dadeville Alabama, Jennings attended Dadeville High School where he tallied 170 tackles as a senior in 2014 with 88 solo stops, 14 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He earned first team 4A All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Anfernee Jennings | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed edge Anfernee Jennings. Check out Jennings in action with the New England Patriots during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
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New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.

Matt Durisko/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.
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New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
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