Anfernee Jennings: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed free agent edge Anfernee Jennings. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
1. New England Patriots Veteran
Anfernee Jennings joins the Saints after spending six seasons with the New England Patriots. Jennings was selected in the third round (87th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by New England. Despite missing the 2021 season due to injury, he has appeared in 75 career regular season games (40 starts) and tallied 210 tackles (130 solo), 7.5 sacks, 27 tackles for a loss, 25 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
2. Super Bowl Contributor
Jennings appeared in four playoff games with the Patriots in 2025 as the team won the AFC Championship. He tallied 16 tackles (nine solo), 2.0 sacks, two tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback and a pass breakup. In Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, Jennings recorded six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection in 37 snaps.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide Standout
Jennings attended the University of Alabama where he played four seasons for the Crimson Tide (2016-19). He appeared in 54 games for Alabama and recorded 193 tackles (98 solo), 33.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions, 18 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries including one returned 18 yards for a touchdown. He earned an All-SEC First Team selection during his senior season.
4. Overcame Significant Leg Injury in Sugar Bowl
During the 2017 season, Jennings helped the Alabama Crimson Tide to a National Championship victory. However, Jennings' season had been cut short in the College Football Playoff semifinals where he suffered a significant leg injury in the Sugar Bowl. He damaged an artery and developing a blood clot. "I've got a scar that reminds me every time I look down at my leg," he said. "I'm just blessed to be where I'm at, now going into Year 7 in the league and having the opportunity to keep going and to keep chasing greatness. Being able to change my whole family pattern."
5. Dadeville Tigers Star
A native of Dadeville Alabama, Jennings attended Dadeville High School where he tallied 170 tackles as a senior in 2014 with 88 solo stops, 14 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He earned first team 4A All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed edge Anfernee Jennings. Check out Jennings in action with the New England Patriots during his NFL career.