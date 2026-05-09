Saints rookie guard Jeremiah Wright sharpens technique while eagerly awaiting physicality

Particularly the injury that kept him sidelined all year. "That kind of molded me, also taught me patience. That's a word that me and my mom, my grand mom harped on during that time when I was hurt. I know I was ready to win a starting job and ready to help the team compete for a championship, but that setback helped shape and mold me into the man that I am today."

Regardless, it's not as if the Saints staff has no in-person knowledge of Wright in pads.

Saints assistant head coach/running backs coach Joel Thomas was head coach for the American team this year at the Senior Bowl, and several members of New Orleans' coaching staff assisted Thomas. Wright was a member of the American team and served as a team captain, so there's a level of familiarity of having coached Wright through a week of practices and interviewed him.

"Interior D-linemen, offensive linemen, this is going to be a little bit of a challenging venue for them to participate," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "It's a ton of individual work, it's a ton of teaching and the physical component will come. We had a couple of these guys at the Senior Bowl, an added bonus to this whole entire draft process."

Wright, who was a team captain in the Senior Bowl, said New Orleans felt like home because of the prior connection with the coaching staff. The time will come with the Saints where he'll be able to show all he can do.

"When your time comes, you've got to be ready to answer," he said. "I'm going to come in and work hard, do everything I need to do to win the older guys' respect, but also just be me, too. Go out there and practice hard, be a bully and help this team get to a Super Bowl, win our division. That's our goal."

UPDATES FROM THE ROOKIE ROSTER

...Jordyn Tyson was at the Saints facility Saturday, but did not participate in the second and final day of rookie minicamp. Moore said maintenance was the reason, rather than injury.