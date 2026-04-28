 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints sign EDGE Anfernee Jennings and CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive veterans to roster

Apr 28, 2026 at 03:41 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
CP-Transaction-Alert-2025-1920x1080

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent edge Anfernee Jennings and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. to one-year contracts.

Headshot-Anfernee-Jennings-1920-042826

Anfernee Jennings

#- EDGE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 259 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Jennings, 6-2, 255, was originally selected in the third round (87th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots out of Alabama. In 75 career regular season games with 40 starts, the Dadeville, Ala. native has recorded 210 tackles (130 solo), 7.5 sacks, 27 stops for a loss, 25 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2025, when the Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX, Jennings played in 14 regular season games with three starts and recorded 19 tackles (13 solo), two sacks and one fumble recovery. In four playoff appearances, he recorded 16 stops (nine solo), two sacks and one pass breakup.

Jennings played four seasons for the Crimson Tide (2016-19). As a senior in 2019, he played in 13 games and recorded 83 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass breakups, earning All-SEC first-team from conference coaches and the Associated Press, as well as being a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, annually awarded to the nation's top linebacker. He played in 15 games as a junior and posted 51 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups and had two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Related Links

Anfernee Jennings | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed edge Anfernee Jennings. Check out Jennings in action with the New England Patriots during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.
1 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
2 / 15

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.
3 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.
4 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.

Matt Durisko/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.
5 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in action during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.
6 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.
7 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
8 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (58) pursues a play on defense against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
9 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.
10 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.
11 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Patriots defeated the Bears 19-3.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.
12 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
13 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) battles with Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.
14 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.
15 / 15

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Headshot-Martin-Emerson-Jr-1920-042826

Martin Emerson Jr.

#- CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

Emerson, 6-2, 201, was originally selected in the third round (68th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Mississippi State. In 50 career regular season games with 33 starts, the Pensacola, Fla. native has recorded 202 tackles (158 solo), one sack, five stops for a loss, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also started the Browns 2023 Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans, recording two solo tackles in his lone playoff appearance.

Prior to being sidelined for the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury, Emerson started 15-of-17 games in 2024, recording a career-high 80 tackles (62 solo), three stops for a loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Emerson was also one of three NFL players to record at least 14 pass breakups in 2022 and 2023, joining CB Darius Slay and CB Darius Williams.

Emerson played three seasons for the Bulldogs (2019-21), appearing in 36 games with 28 starts and recorded 153 tackles (93 solo), six stops for a loss, one interception, 16 pass breakups, and one forced fumble. During his final season in Starkville, he started all 12 games and recorded 50 tackles (32 solo), three stops for a loss, and had three pass breakups. His 89.6 coverage grade was the highest by an SEC cornerback since 2020 and was only targeted on 50 of 375 snaps in coverage (13.3 percent), earning third-team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus.

Martin Emerson Jr. | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Check out Emerson Jr. in action with the Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
1 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.
2 / 15

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.
3 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in action during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,
4 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) pursues a play on defense against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022,

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.
5 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is shown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta.

John Amis/Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.
6 / 15

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore.

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.
7 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.
8 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.
9 / 15

Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) as he reaches for a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
10 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Don Wright/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.
11 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover.

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.
12 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston.

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
13 / 15

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, right, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.
14 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) runs with ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.
15 / 15

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints waive three players

news

Tyree Wilson hopes to experience own career surge with New Orleans Saints

Edge rusher sees resurgence of Saints edge rusher Chase Young as blueprint for path to production

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

Undrafted free agents join New Orleans' eight selections from the 2026 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add offensive weapons, speed in NFL Draft

"I think it was a little something for everyone — offense, defense and special teams"

news

New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders

news

New Orleans Saints add two Bulldogs on second day of NFL Draft

Defensive tackle Christen Miller, tight end Oscar Delp add depth

news

Arizona State coach says New Orleans Saints added insatiable competitor in receiver Jordyn Tyson

"If there's one thing that you know that you're going to get from J.T. is — the dude wants to be the best."

news

New Orleans Saints energize offense with addition of receiver Jordyn Tyson

"His versatility, the way he attacks the football, the way he catches the football, the way he can separate at the line of scrimmage — a lot of pluses with this one"

news

New Orleans Saints expect impact player at No. 8 overall in NFL Draft

"I know we're going to get a really good player at pick 8, so you get excited about that"

news

Saints announce 2026 offseason workout schedule

Saints offseason workout program begins April 20

news

New Orleans Saints training camp primarily will be in Metairie, aiming for joint practices, Coach Kellen Moore says

Moore: Saints made good strides in NFL free agency

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising