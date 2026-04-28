New Orleans Saints sign EDGE Anfernee Jennings and CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Emerson, 6-2, 201, was originally selected in the third round (68th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Mississippi State. In 50 career regular season games with 33 starts, the Pensacola, Fla. native has recorded 202 tackles (158 solo), one sack, five stops for a loss, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also started the Browns 2023 Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans, recording two solo tackles in his lone playoff appearance.

Prior to being sidelined for the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury, Emerson started 15-of-17 games in 2024, recording a career-high 80 tackles (62 solo), three stops for a loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Emerson was also one of three NFL players to record at least 14 pass breakups in 2022 and 2023, joining CB Darius Slay and CB Darius Williams.