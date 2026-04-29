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Boise State to honor Kellen Moore with field marking tribute

The school announced that hash mark at 11-yard line will be painted orange in honor of Moore's collegiate number

Apr 29, 2026 at 01:36 PM
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Boise State's Kellen Moore (11) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game agianst Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2011 in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-10. (AP Photo/Matt Cilley)
Matt Cilley/AP2011
Boise State's Kellen Moore (11) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game agianst Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2011 in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 30-10. (AP Photo/Matt Cilley)

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore is set to be honored at his alma mater, Boise State University, alongside Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. The school announced that the hashmarks at the 11-yard line will be permanently painted orange to honor Moore's transformational impact on the program.

"When the new turf is installed this summer at Albertsons Stadium, orange sideline hash marks will be placed at the 2-yard and 11-yard lines, on both sides of the field, in reference to the jersey numbers that Jeanty and Moore wore as Broncos," the school announced. "The permanent orange markings link the Boise State legends to Lyle Smith Field where they helped build Boise State's national identity, alongside the legendary coach, known as the father of Bronco football."

The new design will be completed and ready for the upcoming Bronco football season and be a part of the school's 40th anniversary of their iconic blue turf.

Moore, a four-time first-team All-American, became the winningest quarterback in college football history during his time with the Broncos, quarterbacking the team to a 50-3 record and becoming the first Heisman finalist in school history.

"Similar to Lyle Smith, Ashton and Kellen didn't just help us win a lot of games, they changed what was possible for Boise State football," said Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey. "We wanted to create something epic to celebrate their impact. This is more than a tribute; it is a permanent reminder of the standard they set."

Moore concluded his collegiate tenure with the second-most touchdown passes (142) and sixth-most passing yards (14,667) by any quarterback in NCAA history, owning a career completion percentage mark of 69.7. Moore was a first-team All-American from the Football Writers Association of America in 2010, twice being named Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2009-10) and earning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2011.

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