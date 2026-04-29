Boise State to honor Kellen Moore with field marking tribute

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore is set to be honored at his alma mater, Boise State University, alongside Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. The school announced that the hashmarks at the 11-yard line will be permanently painted orange to honor Moore's transformational impact on the program.

"When the new turf is installed this summer at Albertsons Stadium, orange sideline hash marks will be placed at the 2-yard and 11-yard lines, on both sides of the field, in reference to the jersey numbers that Jeanty and Moore wore as Broncos," the school announced. "The permanent orange markings link the Boise State legends to Lyle Smith Field where they helped build Boise State's national identity, alongside the legendary coach, known as the father of Bronco football."

The new design will be completed and ready for the upcoming Bronco football season and be a part of the school's 40th anniversary of their iconic blue turf.

Moore, a four-time first-team All-American, became the winningest quarterback in college football history during his time with the Broncos, quarterbacking the team to a 50-3 record and becoming the first Heisman finalist in school history.