Halftime Update: New Orleans Saints 3, Cleveland Browns 3 | 2026 NFL Week 9

The game marked the debut of Saints receiver Jordyn Tyson , the team's first round draft pick in 2026. Left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., the team's first round draft pick in 2025, returned to the lineup after missing five games with an ankle sprain. Tyson caught his first pass in the second quarter but the ball was punched out, ending a Saints scoring chance at the 1-yard line with eight minutes left in the second quarter.