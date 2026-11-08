Halftime Update: New Orleans Saints 3, Cleveland Browns 3 | 2026 NFL Week 9

A goal-line stand allowed the New Orleans Saints to enter halftime tied at 3 with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The game marked the debut of Saints receiver Jordyn Tyson , the team's first round draft pick in 2026. Left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., the team's first round draft pick in 2025, returned to the lineup after missing five games with an ankle sprain. Tyson caught his first pass in the second quarter but the ball was punched out, ending a Saints scoring chance at the 1-yard line with eight minutes left in the second quarter.
The Saints defense held but returner Barion Brown fumbled the ensuing punt, giving Cleveland the ball at the 19-yard line. The Browns got to fourth-and-goal at the 1 but the Saints defense stuffed the Cleveland run attempt.
Kicker Charlie Smyth, elevated from the practice squad to replace Daniel Carlson, made a 30-yard attempt on the team's opening possession but missed a 52-yarder.
Running back Audric Estimé, signed after the Browns released him, had seven carries for 41 yards. Quarterback Tyler Shough was seven of 10 for 135 yards with two sacks. His long throw was 52 yards to Brown.
Shedeur Sanders started at quarterback for Cleveland (5-3) and was five of eight for 38 yards. Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss had a first quarter sack, edge Carl Granderson had one late in the second quarter, and edge Cameron Jordan barely missed one in the second quarter
The Saints (2-5) will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 8, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.