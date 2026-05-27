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New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add LB Jackson Sirmon

May 27, 2026 at 01:27 PM
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Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon and waived cornerback Jeremiah McClendon.

This is a 2025 photo of Jackson Sirmon of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Monday, June 9, 2025, when this image was taken in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo)

Jackson Sirmon

#- LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: California

Sirmon, 6-2, 240, originally was signed by the New York Jets following the 2024 NFL Draft out of California. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Sirmon appeared in one regular season contest in 2025, spending the remainder of the campaign on the team's practice roster. Sirmon played in 51 games with 34 starts over six seasons spanning four campaigns at Washington (2018-21) and two at Cal (2022-23), compiling 301 tackles, 16.5 stops for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries returned for 37 yards, including one touchdown, and one safety. In 2023, he started each of the first six games before suffering a season-ending injury and earned Pro Football Focus first-team All-Pac-12, contributing 49 tackles, three stops for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2022, Sirmon was a consensus first-team All-Pac-12 selection (Associated Press, league coaches, PFF), when he started all 12 games and led the team with 104 tackles, six stops for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble return for a touchdown. His father, Peter, is the Saints linebackers coach, who played seven seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2000-06) and also tutored him at Cal from 2022-23.

Related Links

Jackson Sirmon | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon. Check out Sirmon in action with the New York Jets during his NFL career and with California Golden Bears and Washington Huskies during his college career.

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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) lines up on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) lines up on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) avoids a tackle from New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
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Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) avoids a tackle from New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Angelina Katsanis/Angelina Katsanis
New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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New York Jets linebacker Jackson Sirmon (49) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American linebacker Jackson Sirmon of California (8) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
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American linebacker Jackson Sirmon of California (8) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by California linebackers Jackson Sirmon, left, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by California linebackers Jackson Sirmon, left, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California linebacker Jackson Sirmon reacts after recovering an Auburn fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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California linebacker Jackson Sirmon reacts after recovering an Auburn fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs against California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs against California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a recovery of a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a recovery of a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) scores a touchdown after recovering a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) scores a touchdown after recovering a Stanford fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs after a catch as California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
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Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs after a catch as California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) attempts a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, center, is tackled by California cornerback Jeremiah Earby (29) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Sept. 17, 2022. Sirmon is among the top players in the nation this season who are a bit under the radar because they play for schools that are not expected to win many games. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
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FILE - Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, center, is tackled by California cornerback Jeremiah Earby (29) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Sept. 17, 2022. Sirmon is among the top players in the nation this season who are a bit under the radar because they play for schools that are not expected to win many games. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon running back Travis Dye, right, is tackled by Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
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Oregon running back Travis Dye, right, is tackled by Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon, left, tackles Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
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Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon, left, tackles Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon is pictured during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
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Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon is pictured during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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