New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Sirmon, 6-2, 240, originally was signed by the New York Jets following the 2024 NFL Draft out of California. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Sirmon appeared in one regular season contest in 2025, spending the remainder of the campaign on the team's practice roster. Sirmon played in 51 games with 34 starts over six seasons spanning four campaigns at Washington (2018-21) and two at Cal (2022-23), compiling 301 tackles, 16.5 stops for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries returned for 37 yards, including one touchdown, and one safety. In 2023, he started each of the first six games before suffering a season-ending injury and earned Pro Football Focus first-team All-Pac-12, contributing 49 tackles, three stops for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2022, Sirmon was a consensus first-team All-Pac-12 selection (Associated Press, league coaches, PFF), when he started all 12 games and led the team with 104 tackles, six stops for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble return for a touchdown. His father, Peter, is the Saints linebackers coach, who played seven seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2000-06) and also tutored him at Cal from 2022-23.