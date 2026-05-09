Saints sign DT Christen Miller to four-year contract

Miller, 6-3, 321, was picked with the Saints' second round selection (42nd overall) out of the University of Georgia. In 43 career games with 24 starts, Miller recorded career totals of 64 tackles (31 solo), four sacks, 11.5 stops for loss, and one pass breakup. In 2025, the Ellendale, Ga. native opened all 14 contests in the middle for the Bulldogs, recording 23 tackles (ten solo), 1.5 sacks, and four stops for loss on his way to earning Associated Press first-team All-SEC honors.