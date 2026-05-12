New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Rechsteiner, 6-2, 225, participated in the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this past weekend. Playing at Jacksonville (Ala.) State for four seasons (2022-25), the Woodstock, Ga. native played in 40 games and had career totals of 53 receptions for 629 yards (12.1 avg.) with seven touchdowns. In 2025, Rechsteiner played in 13 games and set college career highs in several statistical categories with 35 receptions for 383 yards with five touchdowns and also had three rushes for 17 yards with one touchdown.