Halftime Update: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2026 NFL Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens grabbed a 14-6 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Ravens (1-0) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry in the first quarter and a 22-yard touchdown reception by Rashod Bateman just before halftime. The Saints scored on a 23-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson in the second quarter. Barion Brown gave the Saints excellent field position at the end of the half with a 37-yard kickoff return. New Orleans turned it into a 47-yard Carlson field goal as time expired.

Quarterback Tyler Shough was 12 of 15 for 102 yards and ran four times for 21 yards. Star running back Alvin Kamara made his season debut with six carries for 13 yards and five receptions for seven yards. Receiver Chris Olave had three catches for 32 yards and receiver Devaughn Vele added three catches for 53 yards.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan also made his season debut. Defensive end Chase Young had the team's lone sack of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.