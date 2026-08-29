Halftime Update: New Orleans Saints 17, Dallas Cowboys 9 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

The New Orleans Saints looked sharp in the first half of their preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys as they took a 17-9 halftime lead on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
With quarterback Tyler Shough and the rest of the starters resting, Spencer Rattler got the start at quarterback and led the team on two scoring drives to start the game and then ended the half with an 8-yard touchdown run.
The first drive ended with a 38-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson and the second ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by rookie Barion Brown.
Running back Kendre Millerhad an excellent opening half, carrying nine times for 42 yards. Running back Audric Estime added 46 yards on four carries and was the leading receiver with three catches for 22 yards. Rattler was eight of 10 for 79 yards.
The Cowboys (2-0) will get the ball to start the second as the Saints (0-2) look to get their first win of the preseason.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.