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Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Dallas Cowboys 24 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

Saints secure their first win of preseason in Dallas

Aug 28, 2026 at 10:02 PM
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The New Orleans Saints ended the preseason on a high note with a 27-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Newly-acquired kicker Daniel Carlson won the game with a 53-yard field goal with 1:55 left.

With quarterback Tyler Shough and the rest of the starters resting, Spencer Rattler got the start at quarterback and led the team on two scoring drives to start the game and then ended the first half with an 8-yard touchdown run. Rattler was eight of 10 for 79 yards.

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Zach Wilson started the second half and immediately led the Saints on a touchdown drive and then moved the team into position for Carlson's game-winning kick. The former No. 2 overall draft pick was nine of 12 for 93 yards

The Saints (1-2 in the preseason) also got solid contributions from multiple running backs:

Kendre Miller (nine carries for 42 yards), Audric Estimé (four for 46), CJ Donaldson (nine for 33), and Zamir White (four for 23 yards and a touchdown). Ronnie Bell led the receivers with six catches for 65 yards.

New Orleans will have to cut its roster to 53 players by 5 p.m. Sunday and will open the season Sept. 13 at the Detroit Lions.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Cowboys | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
112 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
122 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
125 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
126 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
128 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
129 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
130 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
131 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
132 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
133 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
134 / 134

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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