2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

The New Orleans Saints will head on the road in Week 16 for a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video. The Saints won the last meeting between these two teams by a margin of 27-20 in November of the 2022 NFL season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints Week 16 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
Coach: Sean McVay
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford
2022 record: 5-12, third in NFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022: Saints 27, Rams 20
Rams-Saints series record: Saints trail 34-42
Los Angeles Rams 2022 season recap:
A year removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Rams finished the 2022 season with a losing record. They were third in their division, squashing any hopes of a repeat by not making it to the postseason. The Rams will be looking to try to regain some momentum from two seasons ago, and they will be hoping to make a return to the playoffs.
Notable Los Angeles Rams roster additions:
- Quarterback - Brett Rypien (Denver Broncos)
- Tight end - Hunter Long (Miami Dolphins)
Notable Los Angeles Rams roster losses:
- Defensive back - Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins)
- Linebacker - Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)
- Quarterback - Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
