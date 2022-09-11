Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints analysis of 27-26 victory over Atlanta

Three units combined for complementary football in fourth quarter, and produced victory

Sep 11, 2022 at 05:06 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
1 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
2 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
3 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
4 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
5 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
6 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
7 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
8 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
9 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
10 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
11 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
12 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
13 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
14 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
15 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
16 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
17 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
18 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
19 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
20 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
21 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
22 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
23 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
24 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
25 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
26 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
27 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
28 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
29 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
30 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
31 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
32 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
33 / 33

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What you thought you saw, is exactly what you saw, and what you saw was this:

The New Orleans Saints have the ability to totally overwhelm an opponent when all three units play complementary football. In Sunday's 27-26 victory over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it only happened for one quarter. But that one quarter was enough of a tsunami for the Saints to overcome a 26-10 deficit and to win the regular-season opener.

OFFENSE: For the better part of three quarters, the Saints' offense amounted to two Taysom Hill rushing attempts for 68 yards and a touchdown. New Orleans couldn't convert third downs, couldn't open running lanes, couldn't protect quarterback Jameis Winston and if they did, couldn't find the proper rhythm/accuracy/timing to make Atlanta pay defensively. But in the fourth quarter, the Saints found their nirvana. On consecutive drives, New Orleans drove 75 yards in four plays for a touchdown (and two-point conversion), 86 yards in eight plays for a touchdown (failed two-point conversion attempt) and 47 yards in five plays for Wil Lutz's game-winning, 51-yard field goal. That's coming up with the goods when you have to have them.

Related Links

DEFENSE: Likewise, for three quarters, the Saints' defense didn't have much to hang its helmet on other than two forced turnovers that the offense couldn't convert into points. The Falcons ran for 160 yards, on 6.2 yards per carry, and two touchdowns in the first three quarters and because the Saints couldn't stop the run, Atlanta was able to splice in a few chunk plays in the passing game. The Falcons finished with 416 yards of offense – a glaring 201 of it rushing – and 26 first downs. But in the fourth quarter, in the final 12:41 and trailing 26-10, New Orleans' defense forced the Falcons to punt on back-to-back possessions, then held Atlanta to a long field goal attempt that was blocked as time expired. Again, that's coming up with the goods when you have to have them.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Lutz kicked two field goals (including the 51-yard game-winner), Blake Gillikin punted five times for a 54.4-yard average, Deonte Harty took his one punt return opportunity back for 12 yards and defensive end Payton Turner bulled through to block Younghoe Koo's 63-yard field goal attempt as time expired, preventing the possible game-winner. It was a more-than-solid day by the unit overall. The only blemish was Lutz's missed 44-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, which prevented the Saints from capitalizing on a forced turnover. But he more than covered for it in the end.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints returnees Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz provide boosts in 27-26 victory over Atlanta

Second-year linebacker Pete Werner leads the defense

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons

Saints have won four consecutive season openers

news

Falcons vs. Saints Replay of Live Updates - September 11, 2022 - NFL Week 1

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 1 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

New Orleans Saints inactives for Atlanta Falcons game | 2022 NFL Week 1

Star cornerback Paulson Adebo headlines the list

news

Uniform Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 1

New Orleans to wear home whites for season opener in Atlanta

news

Falcons vs. Saints Week 1 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Atlanta Falcons lead the regular season series, 53-52, with the New Orleans Saints holding a 22-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022

news

Game notes from New Orleans Saints preseason win over Los Angeles Chargers

Saints converted 9-of-13 third down attempts for a 69% conversion percentage

news

Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen, Saints players

Allen: 'We did what we needed to do to win the game'

news

New Orleans Saints close out preseason with strong showing against Chargers

Jameis Winston starts at quarterback, leads team to touchdown on his only drive

news

Replay of Live Updates - Chargers at Saints - August 26, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 3 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

Advertising