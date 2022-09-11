New Orleans Saints analysis of 27-26 victory over Atlanta

DEFENSE: Likewise, for three quarters, the Saints' defense didn't have much to hang its helmet on other than two forced turnovers that the offense couldn't convert into points. The Falcons ran for 160 yards, on 6.2 yards per carry, and two touchdowns in the first three quarters and because the Saints couldn't stop the run, Atlanta was able to splice in a few chunk plays in the passing game. The Falcons finished with 416 yards of offense – a glaring 201 of it rushing – and 26 first downs. But in the fourth quarter, in the final 12:41 and trailing 26-10, New Orleans' defense forced the Falcons to punt on back-to-back possessions, then held Atlanta to a long field goal attempt that was blocked as time expired. Again, that's coming up with the goods when you have to have them.