New Orleans Saints returnees Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz provide boosts in 27-26 victory over Atlanta

OFFENSE: My assessment, my rules. So instead of one player, we go with two and there's no way anyone could debate me off the return stories authored by quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas. Winston missed the last 10 games last season after tearing his ACL, and Thomas missed all of last season with an ankle surgery and rehab that actually had roots from the 2020 season. Each was stunningly fabulous in the fourth; Winston, who completed 23 of 34 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, in the game, completed 13 of 15 passes (one spike) for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the final 12:41. And Thomas caught all five of his passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, including both scores in the fourth quarter. New Orleans' offense received a sample of what the two can provide even while they continue to work on their chemistry.