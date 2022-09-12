Observations from New Orleans Saints' 27-26 win over Atlanta Falcons

2. Can't Guard Mike is back: For the first time in over 600 days, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas lined up at his position in an NFL game. It's been a long road back for Thomas, who missed the entire 2021 season with the ankle injury and ensuing surgery. Thomas had an impressive training camp in August, as his ramp-ups progressed to where he finally took 11-on-11 reps during team drills. Those drills culminated in the joint practices up in Green Bay where we didn't know at the time, would be the last time we would see him on the field (due to a hamstring injury) until last week's practices in preparation for the season opener in Atlanta. Early on, it was apparent the chemistry between Winston and Thomas was not quite there yet. Thomas first reception didn't occur until the 11:58 mark of the third quarter in a field goal scoring drive to open up the second half. It also seemed Thomas was having trouble (along with numerous other players) trying to keep his feet on the slick turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Thomas then morphed back into Can't Guard Mike with two huge chunk plays of 21 and 20 yards in the fourth, culminating in two big time touchdown receptions of three and nine yards. Thomas mentioned postgame that he wished he could've had a couple of plays back but also that Sunday's performance was "just a little taste" of what was to come for the rest of the season.