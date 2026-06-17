New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Cropper, 6-0, 172, originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. After spending his entire rookie season on the Dallas practice squad, he played in four games in two seasons with the Cowboys (2024-25) and returned three punts for 27 yards and two kickoffs for 38 yards in three contests in 2025. In the spring of 2026, he played for the UFL's Houston Gamblers, where he played in seven games and caught 22 passes for 291 yards and returned five kickoffs for 213 yards (42.6 avg.) with a 93-yard touchdown.

Cropper played four collegiate seasons at Fresno State, where he played in 42 games and finished fifth in Bulldogs record books in career receptions (220). He also caught a pass in his last 37 collegiate games dating back to his freshman season, the second-longest streak in program history. The Clovis, Calif. native was named first-team All-Mountain West as a senior in 2022, leading the league with 83 catches and ranked second with 1,086 receiving yards. He became the first Bulldog to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2018. Cropper appeared in all 13 games in 2021 and started 10, leading the Bulldogs in receiving in all categories after catching 85 passes for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns, tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in the Mountain West Conference. He started five-of-six games in a COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020 campaign and had three consecutive 100-yard games to close out the season, the first Bulldog with three consecutive 100-yard receiving games since 2017.