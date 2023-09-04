Running back Jamaal Williams laser focused on New Orleans Saints season opener

The jovial, animated, talkative Jamaal Williams didn't suddenly disappear Monday as he spoke to the media huddled around his locker in the New Orleans Saints locker room.
But it was clear that Williams is much, much more ready to be about it than to talk about it. For the running back, who signed as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Sunday's season opener against Tennessee in the Caesars Superdome can't come soon enough.
"I'm not a real talker about it," Williams said. "I just go out there and just do it, and then after it's done I just keep on pushing. Just ready to play, honestly.
"It's been a long, long training camp. So I'm just ready to play, hit somebody else, and just go from there. Stack these wins and just go on and go on."
Williams expected to figure prominently in the Saints' run offense after rushing for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns on 262 carries last year with the Lions. The workload may even be a bit more than the expectation early, with five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara serving a suspension for the first three games, and rookie running back Kendre Miller slowed by a hamstring injury. Miller did not practice Monday; his status likely will be revealed on Wednesday's injury report.
"That's what I do," Williams said. "I just go in, do my job, that's pretty much it. Don't put any extra pressure on myself, just go out there and when it's time for me to make a play, go make a play.
"Do my job. I've got too many great players around me for me to think that I've got to do something out of my character. So, I'm just grateful to be on a great team with a lot of great players that know how to take responsibility, be professionals and just get things done."
But, Williams admitted, a heavier workload would be fine with him.
"Who doesn't?" he said, after he was asked if he looked forward to an increase. "Just take every opportunity you get, and go from there. Just grateful for them to have trust in me to go out there and do my job, and that's what I'm going to do."
Williams said he believes he has joined an offense in which he can thrive.
"When you have receivers that are threats, and we're throwing the ball and just getting people out of the box is what I really want to get to," he said. "The more people we get out of the box – I really don't care who's in the box – but as long as we get less people in the box, I can be able to make more plays. But I'm just grateful to be on a team with a lot of weapons."
LATT BACK: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to practice on a limited basis Monday. Lattimore injured his knee Aug. 18, during the second day of joint practices with the Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif.
TE, QB: Taysom Hill is listed at quarterback on the latest roster. "Probably more of a clerical thing than anything else," Coach Dennis Allen said of the player who was previously listed at tight end. "Taysom took, I think, almost 50 percent of his snaps last year at the quarterback position. I don't know that there's anything really to that other than a guy that plays a lot of positions.
