Running back Jamaal Williams laser focused on New Orleans Saints season opener

"That's what I do," Williams said. "I just go in, do my job, that's pretty much it. Don't put any extra pressure on myself, just go out there and when it's time for me to make a play, go make a play.

"Do my job. I've got too many great players around me for me to think that I've got to do something out of my character. So, I'm just grateful to be on a great team with a lot of great players that know how to take responsibility, be professionals and just get things done."

But, Williams admitted, a heavier workload would be fine with him.

"Who doesn't?" he said, after he was asked if he looked forward to an increase. "Just take every opportunity you get, and go from there. Just grateful for them to have trust in me to go out there and do my job, and that's what I'm going to do."

Williams said he believes he has joined an offense in which he can thrive.

"When you have receivers that are threats, and we're throwing the ball and just getting people out of the box is what I really want to get to," he said. "The more people we get out of the box – I really don't care who's in the box – but as long as we get less people in the box, I can be able to make more plays. But I'm just grateful to be on a team with a lot of weapons."

LATT BACK: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to practice on a limited basis Monday. Lattimore injured his knee Aug. 18, during the second day of joint practices with the Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif.