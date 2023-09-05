Ways to Watch: Saints vs Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

SAINTS VS. TITANS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints will kick off the 2023 regular season on Sunday, September 10 against the Tennessee Titans in the Caesars Superdome at noon. The two teams have met 16 times, with Tennessee holding a 9-6-1 advantage. Early success has been important for the Saints recently, as they have won their last four season openers.
The Saints and Titans both are eager to bounce back from disappointing 7-10 seasons, each their first losing seasons in five years. The result will be a matchup between two hungry teams led by passionate head coaches looking forward to show off squads upgraded through free agency and the draft.
WATCH SAINTS VS. TITANS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
- Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty and Ross Tucker (color analyst), and Amanda Guerra (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. TITANS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
National radio: Sports USA Radio
- Announcers: John Alhers (play-by-play), and Brandon Noble (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS VS. TITANS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. TITANS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Titans for 2023 NFL Week 1, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
