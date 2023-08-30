Rookie kicker Blake Grupe remains poised, makes New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster

"Tough," Allen said of the kicker decision. "Real tough. Wil Lutz has been a good kicker for us for a while now. That was obviously a tough decision. We felt like we had a chance to get value for a player and we felt like we had another guy in the building that we had confidence in. So, those are always challenging situations.

"It's a tough situation to be in, but yet it's a good situation because we felt like of those four, we had four guys that are NFL-caliber players. We decided to go with the young guys.

"I don't know if it's necessarily about the makeup (of Grupe). Certainly, I think he's a confident young man, but I think it's really just about the fact that he has gone out and performed, and performed well. Every player at some point, it has been his first opportunity. So I don't think we're unique in that situation."

For Grupe, it was the culmination of a grueling duel with every kick charted daily, and every miss seemingly taking on a life of its own.

"Obviously, it's a relief," he said. "It's been a long camp, it's been a highly competitive camp, going against a guy like that that's done it for a while and done it at a high level. It was a relief, but that doesn't necessarily mean anything. The job is still the same, but I'm glad to be here, glad to be here for this team and just thankful for the opportunity.