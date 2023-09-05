Game Preview: Saints vs. Titans - 2023 NFL Week 1

REGULAR SEASON
WEEK 1 · Sun 09/10 · 12:00 PM CDT
Titans
Tennessee Titans
AT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
After going 2-1 in the preseason, the Saints start their 2023 NFL regular season schedule at home in Week 1 at Caesars Superdome against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023 at 12 p.m. CT.
The Saints and Titans both are eager to bounce back from disappointing 7-10 seasons, each their first losing seasons in five years. The result will be a matchup between two hungry teams led by passionate head coaches looking forward to showing off squads upgraded through free agency and the draft.
This will be the second time the Saints face the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise in a season opener. In the 1993, the Saints defeated the Oilers, 33-21 in a Sunday Night Football contest at the Superdome.
New Orleans has won their last four home openers for the first time in franchise history. They will be looking to extend that streak to five.
SAINTS vs. TITANS SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans, who were the Houston Oilers from 1960-96, have met 16 times.
New Orleans has posted a 6-9-1 record all-time against the Titans. Eight of the outcomes in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Titans won the last meeting, a 23-21 win at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021.
The Saints first met Sunday's opponent in 1971 and played to a 13-13 tie with the Oilers in Houston's Astrodome. The Oilers captured the next two games in the series, before the Saints won their first game in the series in 1981 as Head Coach Bum Phillips exacted revenge on his former team.
This was the start of a three-game winning streak, including a 24-10 win in 1987 that would ensure the Saints a home playoff game in their seventh straight victory in the season where the club would both finish with a winning record and qualify for the postseason for the first time. The two clubs split their next two meetings.
The Titans then went on to capture four straight before the Saints win in 2011. The Saints have posted a 2-6 record against the Oilers/Titans at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans will be looking for their first home win against the Titans since the 1993 season-opening win against the Oilers.
In the 16 games of the New Orleans-Tennessee series there has been:
- 342 points scored by New Orleans, 364 allowed.
- A three-game New Orleans winning streak from 1981-87.
- A four-game winning streak for the Titans/Oilers from 1996-2007.
- A 2-6 record for the Saints in home contests in the series.
- Eight games decided by double-digits.
- Eight games decided by seven points or less.
- One tie and four games decided by three points.
- A 17-point win by New Orleans (9/30/84) - Biggest Saints win.
- Two 17-point losses by New Orleans (11/10/96 and 9/24/03) - Biggest Saints losses.
THE LAST MEETING
Titans 23, Saints 21; November 14, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – An untimely turnover, a questionable call that took away an end zone interception, two missed extra points and a false start proved too much for the New Orleans Saints to overcome in a 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
The Saints had a chance to send the game to overtime after Trevor Siemian's 15-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway made it 23-21 Tennessee with 1:16 to play. With Taysom Hill in at quarterback for the 2-point play, the Saints were penalized for a false start by tight end Adam Trautman. Siemian came back in and his pass to running back Mark Ingram II from the 7-yard line was incomplete.
Mark Ingram II added another line to an already impressive resume': all-time leading rusher for the Saints.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2011 first-round draft pick out of Alabama entered Sunday's game against Tennessee with 6,077 career rushing yards with the Saints, 19 yards behind Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister. Ingram accomplished the mark in the third quarter with a 6-yard run.
SAINTS vs. TITANS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 17 points, Saints won 27-10 on 9/30/84 at the Astrodome.
Titans' Largest Margin of Victory: 17 points (twice), Titans 31, Saints 14 on 9/24/07 at the Louisiana Superdome (Most Recent) and Oilers 31, Saints 14 on 11/10/96 at the Louisiana Superdome (first).
Current Series Streak: Titans won the last contest, 11/14/21.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Three games, 11/22/81-12/13/87.
Titans' Longest Win Streak: Four games, 11/10/96-09/24/07.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 38 points, Saints won 38-28 on 12/22/19 at Nissan Stadium.
Most Points by Titans in a Game: 34 points, Titans 34, Saints 28 on 11/8/15 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 63 points, Titans won 34-28 on 11/8/15 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 10 points, Oilers won 21-10 on 10/21/90 at the Astrodome.
Fewest Points by Titans in a Game: 10 points (Tie), Saints won 24-10 on 12/10/87 at the Louisiana Superdome (Most Recent). Saints won 27-10 on 9/30/84 at Astrodome (First).
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 26 points, Saints 13, Oilers 13 on 10/3/71 at the Astrodome.
Most Rushing Yards: George Rogers, 142 yards on 28 carries on 11/22/81 at Astrodome.
Most Passing Yards: Drew Brees, 387 yards on 28 of 39 passing (71.8%) with three touchdowns (118.2 rating) on 11/8/15 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Saints): Michael Thomas, 136 yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown on 12/22/19 at Nissan Stadium.
SAINTS vs. TITANS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2022 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Titans
|Record
|7-10
|7-10
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.4 (22)
|17.5 (28)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.3 (9)
|21.1 (14t)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|333.8 (19)
|296.8 (30)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|116.6 (19)
|125.4 (13)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|217.2 (16)
|171.4 (30)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|314.8 (5)
|351.6 (23)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|130.5 (24)
|76.9 (1)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|184.4 (2)
|274.8 (32)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.0 (19)
|21.4 (22)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.0 (16)
|8.4 (19)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-11 (31)
|-3 (22t)
|Penalties
|99
|111
|Penalty Yards
|841
|956
|Opp. Penalties
|92
|115
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|798
|836
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. TITANS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor and practice squad defensive end Kyle Phillips played at the University of Tennessee. Phillips prepped at Hillsboro (Nashville) HS and his mother Teresa served as the athletic director of Tennessee State from 2002-19. Taylor was a standout at Coffee County (Manchester, Tenn.) HS.
Saints Vice President of Player Development Fred McAfee and Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel were teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers on their special teams units from 1997-98.
New Orleans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. played for the Titans in 2022.
Saints defensive back Jordan Howden and Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens were college teammates at Minnesota.
Saints Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns served in the same position at the University of Tennessee in 2021.
Titans cornerback Elijah Molden’s father, Alex, was a first round draft pick of the Saints in 1996 and played for New Orleans from 1996-2000.
New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen had Tennessee Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Terrell Williams on his staff when he was head coach in Oakland from 2012-14, along with Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson in 2014.
Robertson played for the Oilers/Titans from 1991-2000, where he was a two-time All-Pro safety (1993 and 1997). He also served as the Titans Director of Player Development (2003-06) and served on their coaching staff from 2007-08.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Williams also served on the same coaching staff with the Dolphins from 2015-17.
Titans DT Denico Autry played for Allen as a rookie in Oakland in 2014 and was also teammates with Saints quarterback Derek Carr from 2014-17.
Carr and Saints tight end Foster Moreau played with Tennessee linebacker Arden Key, a former LSU standout, with the Raiders.
Saints defensive back J.T. Gray and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were college teammates at Mississippi State.
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and Titans quarterback Will Levis were college teammates at Penn State from 2018-19.
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was tutored by Titans Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator Justin Outten with the Chicago Bears in 2019, when he served as tight ends coach.
Tennessee Passing Game Analyst Pat O’Hara was head coach of the Arena Football League's New Orleans VooDoo from 2012-14.
Titans cornerback Roger McCreary, prepped at Williamson (Mobile, Al.) HS.
New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston and Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting were college teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019, Winston and Titans kicker Nick Folk were Buccaneers teammates in 2017.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Folk were teammates with the New York Jets from 2012-15.
Saints safety Ugo Amadi prepped at Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) HS and spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Titans.
Titans running back Tyjae Spears prepped at Ponchatoula HS and starred at Tulane, where he was the AAC Offensive Player of the year in 2022 and the 2023 Cotton Bowl MVP.
Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton starred at Archbishop Rummel (Metairie) HS and played at LSU with Saints practice squad wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.
New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst and Tennessee wide receiver Chris Moore were teammates in Baltimore from 2016-19.
New Orleans Vice President/Asst. General Manager/College Personnel Jeff Ireland selected Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft as general manager of the Miami Dolphins.
Titans Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone’s coaching staffs at both Syracuse and the Buffalo Bills.
Titans Director of Pro Scouting Brian Gardner is a New Orleans native who played at Nicholls State and also served as defensive coordinator/director of pro personnel of the Arena Football League's New Orleans Night.
Saints Defensive Assistant Matt Giordano and Titans General Manager Ran Carthon were teammates with Indianapolis from 2005-06.