Game Preview: Saints vs. Titans - 2023 NFL Week 1

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ and practice squad defensive end ﻿Kyle Phillips﻿ played at the University of Tennessee. Phillips prepped at Hillsboro (Nashville) HS and his mother Teresa served as the athletic director of Tennessee State from 2002-19. Taylor was a standout at Coffee County (Manchester, Tenn.) HS.

Saints Vice President of Player Development Fred McAfee and Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel were teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers on their special teams units from 1997-98.

New Orleans defensive back ﻿Lonnie Johnson Jr.﻿ played for the Titans in 2022.

Saints defensive back ﻿Jordan Howden﻿ and Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens were college teammates at Minnesota.

Saints Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns served in the same position at the University of Tennessee in 2021.

Titans cornerback Elijah Molden’s father, Alex, was a first round draft pick of the Saints in 1996 and played for New Orleans from 1996-2000.

New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen had Tennessee Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Terrell Williams on his staff when he was head coach in Oakland from 2012-14, along with Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson in 2014.

Robertson played for the Oilers/Titans from 1991-2000, where he was a two-time All-Pro safety (1993 and 1997). He also served as the Titans Director of Player Development (2003-06) and served on their coaching staff from 2007-08.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Williams also served on the same coaching staff with the Dolphins from 2015-17.

Titans DT Denico Autry played for Allen as a rookie in Oakland in 2014 and was also teammates with Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ from 2014-17.

Carr and Saints tight end ﻿Foster Moreau﻿ played with Tennessee linebacker Arden Key, a former LSU standout, with the Raiders.

Saints defensive back ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were college teammates at Mississippi State.

Saints tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and Titans quarterback Will Levis were college teammates at Penn State from 2018-19.

Saints tight end ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ was tutored by Titans Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator Justin Outten with the Chicago Bears in 2019, when he served as tight ends coach.

Tennessee Passing Game Analyst Pat O’Hara was head coach of the Arena Football League's New Orleans VooDoo from 2012-14.

Titans cornerback Roger McCreary, prepped at Williamson (Mobile, Al.) HS.

New Orleans quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting were college teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019, Winston and Titans kicker Nick Folk were Buccaneers teammates in 2017.

Saints linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and Folk were teammates with the New York Jets from 2012-15.

Saints safety ﻿Ugo Amadi﻿ prepped at Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) HS and spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Titans.

Titans running back Tyjae Spears prepped at Ponchatoula HS and starred at Tulane, where he was the AAC Offensive Player of the year in 2022 and the 2023 Cotton Bowl MVP.

Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton starred at Archbishop Rummel (Metairie) HS and played at LSU with Saints practice squad wide receiver ﻿Jontre Kirklin﻿.

New Orleans guard/tackle ﻿James Hurst﻿ and Tennessee wide receiver Chris Moore were teammates in Baltimore from 2016-19.

New Orleans Vice President/Asst. General Manager/College Personnel Jeff Ireland selected Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft as general manager of the Miami Dolphins.

Titans Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone’s coaching staffs at both Syracuse and the Buffalo Bills.

Titans Director of Pro Scouting Brian Gardner is a New Orleans native who played at Nicholls State and also served as defensive coordinator/director of pro personnel of the Arena Football League's New Orleans Night.