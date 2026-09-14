Postgame Quotes: Detroit Lions 31, New Orleans Saints 30 | 2026 NFL Week 1

Saints Quarterback Tyler Shough

On what his thoughts were on the game overall:

"Yeah, well it wasn't good enough in the end. I am proud of how we fought as a team and how regardless of the adversity and circumstances we kept going. And I just got to play better in the first half. We have got to play better as an offense, we were too inconsistent. Credit to them, they had a lot of really un-scouted looks. And obviously it's the first game, there is going to be some new looks and we have got to be able to handle that swing better and it was a good fight until the end."

On what he thinks plagued him in the first half:

"They just did a really good job on defense presenting some looks. Obviously new year, they are going to change some things up and they kind of broke us down. They Covered 0 quite a bit, they only done a couple times last year. We've got to be able to handle that better. I think we were able to do that in the second half. And it was a little too sped up with my feet that was something I was able to sure up on some of those. And I think we got it fixed, but at the same time I have got to play better. We have got to play better as an offensive. We can't have zero points. We can't have that at all. It wasn't good enough at the end of the day that way. But, I was really proud of against a good defense, against a good offense. Our defense played extremely well. I mean they held them to I mean minimal points the whole time. We've got to be able to play complementary and I think at the end of the day I was really proud of how we finished."

On if confidence was a factor when the team took a turn for the better in the second half:

"Yeah, there's definitely a natural rhythm whenever you start getting some chunks, getting the ball out of your hand. At the end of the day, the first half, they presented some look we weren't necessarily ready for and that starts with us being able to handle that and then also me responding as well as not trying to speed my feet up or force anything. I think a couple of times I have got to be better there and distribute it. And I think we got that shored up and continue to run the ball better. We were kind of going backwards a couple of times there. And I think the second pick, I made a great play on it. So, it just stuff like that. So, I just think it's great for us as a team to face that adversity especially early on and respond. But, that's not how we want to hang our hats on those to come back. We will get fixed up and keep getting better."

On having previous games like this last year with first quarter struggles:

"It is always going to be to be an aspect of early call sheets. They are going to present stuff that is going to be different from maybe what they have presented every single week. There is going to be some nuances and how we manage those. And we are going to do the same thing, but at the same time as you get going you start understanding the flavor of the game and how we manage that. But, at the same time we have to control what we can control and operate within our plays. And that starts with me and we are going to continue to get better at that. I am going to continue to get better at that. I just wasn't necessarily settled in early and I learned from it, we're good. We will continue to get better and that is credit to them for doing a good job on defense."

On when they called his number on fourth down and the two-point conversion:

"Yeah we are always going to be aggressive, that is our mindset. I am going to be aggressive. I threw two picks in the first half, we are down. I don't care, we are going to keep going and responding and he is the same person every single call. Credit to (Saints Head Coach) Kellen (Moore), he did a really good job and credit to our defense for holding them the whole time. We have got to player better for them and that is what I told the guys, and we are going to do that and keep going."

On what happened on the two-point conversion from his perspective:

"Yeah, they did a good job. They've always locked a lot of stuff in man, especially on the two-point conversion. They did a good job passing off, so they bumped it off at (Saints WR) Chris (Olave). And then we had a reset to the corner for (Saints WR) Bryce (Lance) in the end zone, it was a close play. Was trying to give him a chance, and they made a good play on it, so just sucks, they had a good response to it. But also, I was really proud of how we got down there, finishing, getting the touchdown. It was just one play away, it's football."

On if he flushed the first half mentally and if he has done that before:

"Yeah, I was flushing every single play, previous start, regardless of what happened, that's the whole goal. Throw a pick, why did I throw the pick, footwork, eyes, deep, guy made a good play, just be analytical about it. And then, maybe we had a good play, why was that, and then next play. I feel like we did a good job as an offense, just keep going, keep battling that way and it was a lot of fun. But at the end of the day, we'll learn from our mistakes and there were some critical ones by myself and all of us early on and we've got to sure that up."

On Saints WR Chris Olave's performance:

"He's just – he's the best bro. He had obviously – went back early and comes back and makes a huge play, huge catch. The whole game, he was steady. I think he was just cramping. He was grinding the whole game, so I was really proud of his performance and who he is. And we were talking to each other the whole game. Man, it's football, there's going to be things that go wrong, dropped ball, pick, protection, sack, all that stuff happens. But we've got to respond and we did. So, we'll figure out how we can get rolling earlier."

On how he learned not to let his internal voice get toxic:

"It just really – there is no, the previous play doesn't affect the next one. And I'm just learning as I'm going, I feel like, I'm learning about what they're trying to call and I'm learning about myself. I was too fast in the beginning, I was trying to distribute it too fast. And just slowing myself down, letting the game come to me a little more but still be aggressive. So just kind of part of it and it's still early, you want those things but how can you respond to those situations, and I think we did. But good play or bad play it doesn't really matter, we just need to keep going."

On his pride in resilience of coming back from 21-0, to having multiple chances to win:

"Yeah, 100%. I mean, that shows the character of this team and the leaders behind it. Everybody kind of sticking together no matter what – playing off of each other. That's a good football team. We're in their environment, and we were able to continue to operate there and we had it really close. Its week one – how do we kind of sustain that growth throughout the entire season, and we'll be in a good spot. But at the end of the day, we reevaluate in how we can get better early on. But it shows what we're made of from that aspect for sure."

On his thoughts on how starters performances may be affected by not playing in preseason:

"No, we were prepared. We had joint practices – all that stuff. Like I said, there is just going to be stuff that they present that will be different. Its week one. You know, later in the year we'll be seeing a lot more film, but we just have to play our style of football and control what we can that way. I'm going to get better at that. I wasn't necessarily in a rhythm early -- how do I get myself better in a rhythm and how do we get going in a rhythm as an offense too – get all those guys going. So, that s part of it, and were going to be ready to go next week."

On his excitement after the coin-flip for overtime:

"Are you being sarcastic?"

On his quick reaction to wanted to begin overtime on defense:

"I told him we wanted to go that way, but—I don't know. We had to go and get a chance and go play. That was my mindset, even when we tied it—we still have football to be played. There's nothing to celebrate yet, so I was just proud of how we responded, I feel."

On what he saw on the fourth and 12 conversion in the fourth quarter:

"Yeah, we were hot. They brought good pressure, and we just kind of avoided it and stepped up. Then fourth down, we got through it and had to make a play, so we just gave (Saints WR Bryce Lance) him a chance and he did a really good job of making a big time catch there in that situation. I was proud of all of our guys the whole day. We've just got to be better with communication and well be fine. We've got to just continue to get better."

On his thoughts on the overturned strip sack:

"Its tough when the ball goes backwards. It felt like, you know, even if your arm is going forward--- the ball went backwards it looks like. But I don't know. I didn't get to see the replay or anything like that. Its obviously a huge momentum swing, but at the end of the day, we weren't good enough on offense to go out there and finish it either. So, you just control what you can that way. That just kind of shows that our defense played their butt off the whole time."

On being aware of his body language and staying positive as a leader despite the fumble that occurred when down by 21 points:

"Yeah, you can't fake that. For me, I was just trying to be neutral. There's nothing to be positive about, it sucked. It was a bad situation, but at the same time, how do we be neutral and be like 'man, that was out of our control?' We got to get out to that guy, you know, we're sliding that way and we got to be better with our communication. Pick was a good play. The first one, I got to be better with my footwork. It's all stuff that we can control, so more than anything, it's just relaying that message of not shooting ourselves, being better that way, and you know, we had everything that we wanted. It was kind of a credit to us as an offense and as a team for staying neutral and staying mission focused."

On finding a cadence with Saints TE Noah Fant, the intended target in his earlier interception, later in the game:

"He great because he's got the athleticism, he's got the big body. I was just a little too quick. We had the option route. I thought he was going to sit down, he broke out, which he was right in doing, and the guy made a good play on it diving. It sucks that way, but for me, like I said, I learned about how I can slow myself down there and in that situation. It's part of it, part of football, and he's going to continue to make really good plays for us because he's a great player and that was him staying neutral too. It was good to bounce back."

On how he learned not to let his internal voice get toxic:

"It just really – there is no, the previous play doesn't affect the next one. And I'm just learning as I'm going, I feel like, I'm learning about what they're trying to call, and I'm learning about myself. I was too fast in the beginning. I was trying to distribute it too fast. And just slowing myself down, letting the game come to me a little more, but still be aggressive. So just kind of part of it and it's still early, you want those things, but how can you respond to those situations, and I think we did. But good play or bad play, it doesn't really matter, we just need to keep going."

On his pride and resilience in coming back from 21-0 to having multiple chances to win:

"Yeah, 100 percent. I mean, that shows the character of this team and the leaders behind it. Everybody kind of sticking together no matter what – playing off of each other. That's a good football team. We're in their environment, and we were able to continue to operate there and we had it really close. Its Week 1 – how do we kind of sustain that growth throughout the entire season, and we'll be in a good spot. But at the end of the day, we reevaluate how we can get better early on. But it shows what we're made of from that aspect for sure."

On his thoughts on how starters' performances may be affected by not playing in preseason:

"No, we were prepared. We had joint practices – all that stuff. Like I said, there is just going to be stuff that they present that will be different. It's Week 1. You know, later in the year we'll be seeing a lot more film, but we just have to play our style of football and control what we can that way. I'm going to get better at that. I wasn't necessarily in a rhythm early. How do I get myself better in a rhythm, and how do we get going in a rhythm as an offense too – get all those guys going. So, that's part of it, and we're going to be ready to go next week."

On his excitement after the coin-flip for overtime:

"Are you being sarcastic?"

On his quick reaction to wanting to begin overtime on defense:

"I told him we wanted to go that way, but—I don't know. We had to go and get a chance and go play. That was my mindset, even when we tied it—we still have football to be played. There's nothing to celebrate yet, so I was just proud of how we responded."

On what he saw on the 4th-and-12 conversion in the fourth quarter:

"Yeah, we were hot. They brought good pressure, and we just kind of avoided it and stepped up. Then fourth down, we got through it and had to make a play, so we just gave (Saints WR Bryce Lance) him a chance and he did a really good job of making a big-time catch there in that situation. I was proud of all of our guys the whole day. We've just got to be better with communication and we'll be fine. We've got to just continue to get better."

On his thoughts on the overturned strip sack:

"It's tough when the ball goes backwards. It felt like, you know, even if your arm is going forward, the ball went backwards it looks like. But I don't know. I didn't get to see the replay or anything like that. It's obviously a huge momentum swing, but at the end of the day, we weren't good enough on offense to go out there and finish it either. So, you just control what you can that way. That just kind of shows that our defense played their butt off the whole time."

On being aware of his body language and staying positive as a leader despite the fumble that occurred when down by 21 points:

"Yeah, you can't fake that. For me, I was just trying to be neutral. There's nothing to be positive about, it sucked. It was a bad situation, but at the same time, how do we be neutral and be like, 'Man, that was out of our control?' We got to get out to that guy, you know, we're sliding that way, and we got to be better with our communication. Pick was a good play. The first one, I got to be better with my footwork. It's all stuff that we can control, so more than anything, it's just relaying that message of not shooting ourselves, being better that way, and you know, we had everything that we wanted. It was kind of a credit to us as an offense and as a team for staying neutral and staying mission focused."