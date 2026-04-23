New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know 

2026 SAINTS NFL DRAFT DAY 1 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday evening. The eighth pick is estimated to happen around 7:46 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on New Orleans Saints Draft Central, our official mobile app, and the team's social channels.
NFL DRAFT 2026: Round 1
- Date: Thursday, April 23
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Watch: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
- Saints Round 1 Draft Selections: Pick 8
WATCH: SAINTS DRAFT PREVIEW SPECIAL PRESENTED BY COX
Catch our Saints Draft Preview Special presented by Cox as we analyze the team's needs heading into the 2026 NFL season and get a closer look at some of the prospects who may be on the board for New Orleans with the No. 8 selection.
Stay tuned for LIVE interviews + post-round analysis from Saints Coach Kellen Moore or Executive Vice President / General Manager Mickey Loomis following Round 1. WATCH LIVE >>
2026 SAINTS DRAFT WATCH PARTY PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT
Catch the first round at the 2026 Saints Draft Watch Party presented by Bud Light at 7:00 p.m. at Hooters (4748 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA). Come watch the next chapter of Saints football unfold alongside fellow fans plus enjoy appearances by Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson, a special Bud Light offer when we are on the clock plus raffles and surprises throughout the night! RSVP: 2026 Saints Draft Party