New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know 

2026 SAINTS NFL DRAFT DAY 1 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday evening. The eighth pick is estimated to happen around 7:46 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on New Orleans Saints Draft Central, our official mobile app, and the team's social channels.