New Orleans Saints expect impact player at No. 8 overall in NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis isn't overjoyed that New Orleans has the eighth pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, because it signifies that the Saints had a 6-11 record to earn the high selection.

But he's pleased with the talent pool that will be available.

"I know we're going to get a really good player at pick 8, so you get excited about that," Loomis said Wednesday afternoon, during his pre-draft news conference in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. "A guy that can have an impact on your team."

Several mock drafts have slotted Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. for the Saints, despite Bain's below-average arm length (30 7/8-inch) for the position. Loomis said that isn't a disqualifier, but is a consideration.

"I think how the guy plays always overrides everything. Let's start with that," he said. "But I do think this: We've got a lot of data that tells us what plays in the NFL. This isn't exclusive to the defensive line, it's all the positions. We know what plays in the NFL, and we have some measurements that we can look at and say, 'Man, that's an outlier.'

"We're not looking for outliers. I've said this over the years: 'If we are looking for exceptions, then we're not going to be here very long,' because exceptions are exceptions. So, we're not looking for exceptions. But we recognize that there are exceptions. And so, if someone has some traits that don't match what plays in the NFL, then we better have some other things that tell us that he can overcome that."

The Saints appear willing to make exceptions further along in the draft.

"I think for us, we're probably a little more risk averse," Loomis said. "When we make a pick there, we want to have a lot of the questions answered about a player. You don't want to pick a player that you have a ton of questions about and you're just banking on the unknown.

"I think as you go farther back in the draft you're a little more willing to take a chance on someone. But when you're in the top 10 or top 12 — whatever the number is — you want to pick players that you have as little doubt as possible that they're going to be successful."

Loomis said he believes the draft is deep at receiver, a position that could assist with the continuing development of second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.

All-Pro Chris Olave (100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs) headlines the returning receiver corps. Tight end Juwan Johnson was the next most-productive target, with 77 catches for 899 yards and three touchdowns; the next-leading receiver after Olave was Devaughn Vele, with 25 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints could add eight picks in the draft, including three in the first 73. A young returning roster that helped New Orleans win four of its last five games last season, including all four in December, would benefit from the talent and depth infusion. But Loomis also has been willing to package picks to secure a higher pick.

"When you have a Drew Brees — when you have that caliber of quarterback — you always feel like you're one player away," Loomis said. "And so, 'Man, let's go get the one player.' And when you have a young quarterback and you're developing your roster, you're not one player away. So you're less inclined to give up a number of assets to get one player.

"We're not one player away. That's a five-game stretch or a six-game stretch (last season). I don't want to read too much into that. We're excited, we're optimistic about our future, but by no means have we arrived anywhere."

He said the Saints would be willing to trade down for the right price.