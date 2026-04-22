Saints players recall their draft night experiences as a lot of waiting, nerves and excitement

There wasn't much kidding for Tyler Shough. New Orleans' second-round pick, No. 40 overall, was surrounded by family — including wife, parents, grandparents and dog — at home in Arizona when the call came early on the second day of the draft. "I was blessed to go in the second round in Day 2," Shough said. "But I think talking to all the guys and even that first day, there's just this — man, you get ready, you're sitting at the TV and hours go by and you're wanting an opportunity."

"I had a good idea around the range of where I was going," Sanker said. "First round came, I was more so looking to see some of the guys I had gotten close with, become good friends with. I was waiting to see where they were going to get drafted in that round and be happy for them. I wasn't really expecting myself to go in that first round."

Former Saints safety Roman Harper — a member of the illustrious 2006 draft class — remembered tempering his excitement until he knew it was official. "I just played it cool and got off the phone with them and just kind of sat there. My parents asked me who was it, and I told them, 'Nobody,' because I was afraid that — you hear the horror stories where they tell you they're going to draft you and then they don't, so I just sat there quietly. And then about two or three minutes later, my name scrolled across the bottom of the TV. Then, it felt like my whole town showed up at my house. It was great."

For each, it was important to be with family for the occasion. Broughton was at an Airbnb in Austin, Tx., with a group that included his wife, mother-in-law and his dad.

"We spent the whole weekend there, and just really waited until my name got called," Broughton said. "It was full of blessings, it was joy."