Saints players recall their draft night experiences as a lot of waiting, nerves and excitement

Vernon Broughton and Jonas Sanker weren't keen on area codes, so each was flat-footed when his phone rang with a '504' prefix last year during the NFL Draft.
"I didn't know who it was," Sanker said. "I didn't even know the area code. I just kind of answered it."
"I'm not really good with area codes," Broughton said, smiling.
The news accompanying the area code was that each had been drafted by the New Orleans Saints, both in the third round — Broughton, a defensive tackle from Texas, at No. 71 overall and Sanker, a safety from Virginia, at No. 93.
And while the number was foreign, but the voice on the other end wasn't. "When I picked up the phone and heard (Saints defensive line) Coach Bo (Davis'), I was really happy and excited to hear the voice," Broughton said.
Davis, hired as New Orleans' defensive line coach in February 2025, was defensive line coach at Texas from 2021-23.
Broughton and Sanker had a good idea where they were projected to land in the draft, and because of that, they did their best to minimize anxiety. "I was trying not to think about where I was going to get drafted too much," said Sanker, who watched the draft with family from his mom's home in Charlottesville, Va. The setup included a television in the dining room, living room, basement and kitchen.
"I feel like (thinking about when he'd be selected) was just adding a lot of unnecessary stress, but it was so hard not to because you're watching it, you've got all your people there — family and friends. So it's like, 'When am I going to get called?' But you're also trying to just be happy to even be in this situation.
"I was really just trying to play it cool. I'm a very laid back, relaxed, calm person. I'm kind of just sitting there, talking, taking my mind off things and then I get the call. And I'm like, I don't even know how to feel. Everyone is kind of staring at me and I get off the phone and I'm immediately like, 'It was a false alarm.' Trying to get them to not think about it. And then, obviously, they knew I was just kidding."
"You get ready, you're sitting at the TV, and hours go by and you're wanting an opportunity."
- Tyler Shough
There wasn't much kidding for Tyler Shough. New Orleans' second-round pick, No. 40 overall, was surrounded by family — including wife, parents, grandparents and dog — at home in Arizona when the call came early on the second day of the draft. "I was blessed to go in the second round in Day 2," Shough said. "But I think talking to all the guys and even that first day, there's just this — man, you get ready, you're sitting at the TV and hours go by and you're wanting an opportunity."
"I had a good idea around the range of where I was going," Sanker said. "First round came, I was more so looking to see some of the guys I had gotten close with, become good friends with. I was waiting to see where they were going to get drafted in that round and be happy for them. I wasn't really expecting myself to go in that first round."
Former Saints safety Roman Harper — a member of the illustrious 2006 draft class — remembered tempering his excitement until he knew it was official. "I just played it cool and got off the phone with them and just kind of sat there. My parents asked me who was it, and I told them, 'Nobody,' because I was afraid that — you hear the horror stories where they tell you they're going to draft you and then they don't, so I just sat there quietly. And then about two or three minutes later, my name scrolled across the bottom of the TV. Then, it felt like my whole town showed up at my house. It was great."
For each, it was important to be with family for the occasion. Broughton was at an Airbnb in Austin, Tx., with a group that included his wife, mother-in-law and his dad.
"We spent the whole weekend there, and just really waited until my name got called," Broughton said. "It was full of blessings, it was joy."
Shough wanted to make sure his grandparents were present; they took on a substantial child-raising role during his youth while his mother battled breast cancer.
"They're getting into their 90s now and for them to see that moment and just be a part of it was super special," he said. "We're trying to get them to be able to meet (his son, born less than three months ago); it's obviously tough when you're thousands of miles away and with this profession. But it was such a blessing because of them being there, part of the whole journey of college and growing up they were so supportive."
It also should be noted that Shough knew what the 504 meant, and what it will mean for this year's draft class for the Saints.
"In a matter of seconds you are picking up your entire life and moving to a new city, and have no idea about the coaching staff or the fans or the place you're living," he said. "So it was just that much more sweet when it was New Orleans, because on my visit here I felt like the people here was the best part about it, and the staff.
"I think for anybody who gets drafted here, he's going to be really excited just because of the people that we have in the building. And then, obviously, once you live in New Orleans and get to know the community, it's even better. It's an unbelievable experience just because in college, you're kind of recruited and you get to choose. This is the first moment for a lot of guys where now you've got to contribute and you're selected to go somewhere where you don't have a say. But it's such a blessing."