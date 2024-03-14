2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

This is a round-by-round list of every pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, No. 1 through No. 257. But first, a few details about this year's event:
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The draft will be held from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27.
Where will this year's draft be held?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, in the downtown area and award-winning Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
NOTES:
The NFL announced in August 2022 that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
* denotes picks involved in trades that are not yet official.
** denotes picks involved in trades that are conditional.
Updated as of March 14, 2024 (Saints Draft Central)
Round 1
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2) Washington Commanders
3) New England Patriots
4) Arizona Cardinals
5) Los Angeles Chargers
6) New York Giants
7) Tennessee Titans
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) New York Jets
11) Minnesota Vikings
12) Denver Broncos
13) Las Vegas Raiders
14) New Orleans Saints
15) Indianapolis Colts
16) Seattle Seahawks
17) Jacksonville Jaguars
18) Cincinnati Bengals
19) Los Angeles Rams
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) Miami Dolphins
22) Philadelphia Eagles
23) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Green Bay Packers
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28) Buffalo Bills
29) Detroit Lions
30) Baltimore Ravens
31) San Francisco 49ers
32) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
33) Carolina Panthers
34) New England Patriots
35) Arizona Cardinals
36) Washington Commanders
37) Los Angeles Chargers
38) Tennessee Titans
39) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)*
40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago)
41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
42) Minnesota Vikings
43) Atlanta Falcons
44) Las Vegas Raiders
45) New Orleans Saints (from Denver)
46) Indianapolis Colts
47) New York Giants (from Seattle)
48) Jacksonville Jaguars
49) Cincinnati Bengals
50) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
51) Pittsburgh Steelers
52) Los Angeles Rams
53) Philadelphia Eagles
54) Cleveland Browns
55) Miami Dolphins
56) Dallas Cowboys
57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58) Green Bay Packers
59) Houston Texans
60) Buffalo Bills
61) Detroit Lions
62) Baltimore Ravens
63) San Francisco 49ers
64) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65) Carolina Panthers
66) Arizona Cardinals
67) Washington Commanders
68) New England Patriots
69) Los Angeles Chargers
70) New York Giants
71) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)
72) New York Jets
73) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
74) Atlanta Falcons
75) Chicago Bears
76) Denver Broncos
77) Las Vegas Raiders
78) Seattle Seahawks
79) Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)
80) Cincinnati Bengals
81) Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver)
82) Indianapolis Colts
83) Los Angeles Rams
84) Pittsburgh Steelers
85) Cleveland Browns
86) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)
87) Dallas Cowboys
88) Green Bay Packers
89) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
91) Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo)
92) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit)
93) Baltimore Ravens
94) San Francisco 49ers
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
97) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
98) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
99) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
100) Washington Commanders (from San Francisco; Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
101) Carolina Panthers
102) Washington Commanders
103) New England Patriots
104) Arizona Cardinals
105) Los Angeles Chargers
106) Tennessee Titans
107) New York Giants
108) Minnesota Vikings
109) Atlanta Falcons
110) Chicago Bears
111) New York Jets
112) Las Vegas Raiders
113) New York Jets (from Denver)
114) Jacksonville Jaguars
115) Cincinnati Bengals
116) Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)
117) Indianapolis Colts
118) Seattle Seahawks
119) Pittsburgh Steelers
120) Pittsburgh Steelers (from L.A. Rams)
121) Denver Broncos (from Miami)
122) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
123) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
124) San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)
125) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126) Green Bay Packers
127) Houston Texans
128) Buffalo Bills
129) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
130) Baltimore Ravens
131) San Francisco 49ers
132) Kansas City Chiefs
133) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
134) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
135) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
136) Denver Broncos (from Carolina through Cleveland)
137) New England Patriots
138) Arizona Cardinals
139) Washington Commanders
140) Los Angeles Chargers
141) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)*
142) Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)
143) Atlanta Falcons
144) Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)*
145) Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)
146) Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)
147) Denver Broncos
148) Las Vegas Raiders
149) Cincinnati Bengals
150) New Orleans Saints
151) Indianapolis Colts
152) Seattle Seahawks
153) Jacksonville Jaguars
154) Los Angeles Rams
155) Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
156) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)
157) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
158) Miami Dolphins
159) Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)
160) Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)
161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)
162) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
163) Buffalo Bills
164) Detroit Lions
165) Baltimore Ravens
166) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
167) Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)
168) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
169) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
170) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
171) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
172) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
173) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
176) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
177) Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)
178) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona through Carolina)
179) Washington Commanders
180) New England Patriots
181) Los Angeles Chargers
182) Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)
183) New York Giants
184) Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
185) New York Jets
186) Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)
187) Atlanta Falcons
188) Minnesota Vikings (from Las Vegas through New England)
189) Buffalo Bills (from Denver through L.A. Rams)
190) New Orleans Saints
191) Indianapolis Colts
192) Seattle Seahawks
193) New England Patriots (from Jacksonville)*
194) Cincinnati Bengals
195) Pittsburgh Steelers
196) Los Angeles Rams
197) Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)
198) Miami Dolphins
199) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
200) Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)
201) Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
202) Green Bay Packers
203) Denver Broncos (from Houston through Cleveland)
204) Buffalo Bills
205) Detroit Lions
206) Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)
207) Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
208) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)
209) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
210) Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
211) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
212) Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
213) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
214) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
215) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
216) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
217) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
218) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
219) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
221) Tennessee Titans (from Carolina)
222) Washington Commanders
223) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
224) Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona through Houston)*
225) Los Angeles Chargers
226) Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)
227) Tennessee Titans
228) Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)
229) Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)
230) Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)
231) New England Patriots (from Chicago)
232) Houston Texans (from Denver through San Francisco)*
233) Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)
234) Indianapolis Colts
235) Seattle Seahawks
236) Jacksonville Jaguars
237) Cincinnati Bengals
238) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
239) New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)
240) Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh)
241) Miami Dolphins
242) Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)
243) Cleveland Browns
244) Dallas Cowboys
245) Green Bay Packers
246) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247) Houston Texans
248) Buffalo Bills
249) Detroit Lions
250) Baltimore Ravens
251) San Francisco 49ers
252) Kansas City Chiefs
253) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
254) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
255) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
256) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
257) New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)