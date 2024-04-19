 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2023 selections

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee headlines draft class 

Apr 19, 2024 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints made seven selections in the 2023 draft with four being offensive prospects. The Saints used their first round selection on defensive lineman Bryan Bresee from Clemson, who played in all 17 games, putting up 24 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Saints 2023 draft summary:

The Saints received the 29th overall selection from the Denver Broncos in a trade for Sean Payton. Then, they traded their 2023 fourth- and fifth-round picks to Chicago to receive the 103rd selection. Finally, they traded tight end Adam Trautman to the Broncos and received Pick 195. They selected defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at 29th overall. The Saints drafted defensive edge Isaiah Foskey out of Notre Dame with the 40th overall pick. At No. 71 overall, the Saints selected running back Kendre Miller out of TCU. New Orleans drafted Nick Saldiveri at Pick No. 103 in the fourth round. Later in the same round, New Orleans drafted quarterback Jake Haener out of Fresno State. The Saints then selected safety Jordan Howden from Minnesota at pick 146. For their final pick, the Saints took wide receiver A.T. Perry out of Wake Forest with No. 195 overall.

2023 New Orleans Saints draft picks:

Table inside Article
Pick # Position Player College
29 DT Bryan Bresee Clemson
40 EDGE Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame
71 RB Kendre Miller TCU
103 OT Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion
127 QB Jake Haener Fresno State
146 S Jordan Howden Minnesota
195 WR A.T. Perry Wake Forest

2023 New Orleans Saints draft pick trades:

Table inside Article
Pick # Trade Details
29 Traded from Denver
103 Traded from Chicago
195 Traded from Denver

