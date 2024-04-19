New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2023 selections

The New Orleans Saints made seven selections in the 2023 draft with four being offensive prospects. The Saints used their first round selection on defensive lineman Bryan Bresee from Clemson, who played in all 17 games, putting up 24 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

The Saints received the 29th overall selection from the Denver Broncos in a trade for Sean Payton. Then, they traded their 2023 fourth- and fifth-round picks to Chicago to receive the 103rd selection. Finally, they traded tight end Adam Trautman to the Broncos and received Pick 195. They selected defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at 29th overall. The Saints drafted defensive edge Isaiah Foskey out of Notre Dame with the 40th overall pick. At No. 71 overall, the Saints selected running back Kendre Miller out of TCU. New Orleans drafted Nick Saldiveri at Pick No. 103 in the fourth round. Later in the same round, New Orleans drafted quarterback Jake Haener out of Fresno State. The Saints then selected safety Jordan Howden from Minnesota at pick 146. For their final pick, the Saints took wide receiver A.T. Perry out of Wake Forest with No. 195 overall.