New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2021 selections

Defensive end Payton Turner headlines draft class 

Apr 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints made six selections in the 2021 draft with three being defensive prospects. The Saints used their first round selection on defensive lineman Payton Turner from Houston. Turner played in five games and had eight tackles with one sack.

Saints 2021 draft summary:

The Saints selected defensive lineman Payton Turner with the 28th pick. The Saints would then draft linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State with the 60th overall pick. The Saints traded picks 98 and 105 to Denver to slide up in the third round. At No. 76 overall, the Saints selected cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Stanford. At Pick No. 133 in the fourth round, New Orleans drafted quarterback Ian Book out of the Notre Dame. New Orleans did not have a fifth round pick following the trade to move into round 3. In the sixth round the Saints moved up to No. 206 after trading with Indianapolis, and they selected Landon Young from Kentucky. With their final pick in the 2021 draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Kawaan Baker, a receiver out of South Alabama.

Werner and Adebo both made a major impact on the 2021 season. Werner played in 15 games, making eight starts, and made 30 tackles. Adebo started all 17 regular-season games making 51 tackles with three interceptions and five passes defensed.

2021 New Orleans Saints draft picks:

Pick #PositionPlayerCollege
28DEPayton TurnerHouston
60LBPete WernerOhio State
76CBPaulson Adebo (acquired from Denver)Stanford
133QBIan BookNotre Dame
206TLandon Young (acquired from Indianapolis)Kentucky
255WRKawaan BakerSouth Alabama

2021 New Orleans Saints draft pick trades:

Pick #Trade Details
98Traded to Denver
105Traded to Denver
218Traded to Indianapolis
229Traded to Indianapolis

Advertising