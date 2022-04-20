New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2021 selections

The New Orleans Saints made six selections in the 2021 draft with three being defensive prospects. The Saints used their first round selection on defensive lineman Payton Turner from Houston. Turner played in five games and had eight tackles with one sack.

Saints 2021 draft summary:

The Saints selected defensive lineman Payton Turner with the 28th pick. The Saints would then draft linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State with the 60th overall pick. The Saints traded picks 98 and 105 to Denver to slide up in the third round. At No. 76 overall, the Saints selected cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Stanford. At Pick No. 133 in the fourth round, New Orleans drafted quarterback Ian Book out of the Notre Dame. New Orleans did not have a fifth round pick following the trade to move into round 3. In the sixth round the Saints moved up to No. 206 after trading with Indianapolis, and they selected Landon Young from Kentucky. With their final pick in the 2021 draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Kawaan Baker, a receiver out of South Alabama.