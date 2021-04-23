New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2020 selections

The New Orleans Saints kept their original pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and selected Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick. Ruiz appeared in 15 games (nine starts) in his rookie season with the Black & Gold.

The Saints' next two selections in the 2020 NFL draft came during Round 3. With the 74th overall selection, the Saints selected Zack Baun out of the Wisconsin. Baun appeared in 15 games, posting 12 tackles, one of them being for a loss. The second pick in the third round was tight end Adam Trautman﻿. Trautman was selected with the 105th overall pick. The Dayton product appeared in 15 games (six starts), racking up 171 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

The Saints selected quarterback Tommy Stevens (240) with their remaining selection.

Saints 2020 draft summary: