New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2020 selections

The New Orleans Saints kept their original pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and selected Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick. Ruiz appeared in 15 games (nine starts) in his rookie season with the Black & Gold.
The Saints' next two selections in the 2020 NFL draft came during Round 3. With the 74th overall selection, the Saints selected Zack Baun out of the Wisconsin. Baun appeared in 15 games, posting 12 tackles, one of them being for a loss. The second pick in the third round was tight end Adam Trautman. Trautman was selected with the 105th overall pick. The Dayton product appeared in 15 games (six starts), racking up 171 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.
The Saints selected quarterback Tommy Stevens (240) with their remaining selection.
Saints 2020 draft summary:
2020 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:
|Pick #
|Position
|Player
|College
|24
|C
|Cesar Ruiz
|Michigan
|74
|OLB
|Zack Baun (choice from Cleveland)
|Wisconsin
|105
|TE
|Adam Trautman (choice from Minnesota)
|Dayton
|240
|QB
|Tommy Stevens (choice from Houston)
|Mississippi State
2020 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:
|Pick #
|Trade Details
|56
|Traded to Miami in exchange for a 2019 second round pick.
|88
|Traded to Cleveland in exchange for the 74th and 244th overall slections.
|130
|Traded to Minnesota along with the 130th, 169th 203rd and 244th overall picks in the draft.
|238
|Traded to the New York Giants in exchange for 2019 foruth round pick and cornerback Eli Apple.