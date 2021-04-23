Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2020 selections

Cesar Ruiz headlines Saints 2020 draft class

Apr 23, 2021 at 09:42 AM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints kept their original pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and selected Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick. Ruiz appeared in 15 games (nine starts) in his rookie season with the Black & Gold.

The Saints' next two selections in the 2020 NFL draft came during Round 3. With the 74th overall selection, the Saints selected Zack Baun out of the Wisconsin. Baun appeared in 15 games, posting 12 tackles, one of them being for a loss. The second pick in the third round was tight end Adam Trautman﻿. Trautman was selected with the 105th overall pick. The Dayton product appeared in 15 games (six starts), racking up 171 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

The Saints selected quarterback Tommy Stevens (240) with their remaining selection.

Saints 2020 draft summary:

With their first round pick, The Saints selected Cesar Ruiz with the 24th selection. The Black & Gold would trade their 56th overall pick, before selecting linebacker Zack Baun with the 74th pick. In order to draft Baun with the 74th pick, New Orleans traded away its 88th selection. Tight end Adam Trautman was drafted with the 105th selection. With their final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints selected quarterback Tommy Stevens out of Mississippi State. Stevens is the only member of the draft class that didn't make the team.

Photos: Meet the Team - Cesar Ruiz | 2020 Saints Draft

With the 24th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected OL Cesar Ruiz out of Michigan.

2020 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Table inside Article
Pick # Position Player College
24 C Cesar Ruiz Michigan
74 OLB Zack Baun (choice from Cleveland) Wisconsin
105 TE Adam Trautman (choice from Minnesota) Dayton
240 QB Tommy Stevens (choice from Houston) Mississippi State

2020 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Table inside Article
Pick # Trade Details
56 Traded to Miami in exchange for a 2019 second round pick.
88 Traded to Cleveland in exchange for the 74th and 244th overall slections.
130 Traded to Minnesota along with the 130th, 169th 203rd and 244th overall picks in the draft.
238 Traded to the New York Giants in exchange for 2019 foruth round pick and cornerback Eli Apple.

