NFL Draft History: Pick 199 | Year-by-year breakdown

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>
Over the last 10 drafts, offensive lineman have been selected four times with the 199th overall pick, while defensive linemen have been selected three times. The Saints have not selected at 199th overall in the past 10 years.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 199TH PICK:
2023: Baltimore Ravens, T – Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
2022: Carolina Panthers, G – Cade Mays, Tennessee
2021: Minnesota Vikings, DT – Jalen Twyman, Pittsburgh
2020: Los Angeles Rams, S – Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
2019: Indianapolis Colts, EDGE – Gerri Green, Mississippi State
2018: Tennessee Titans, QB – Luke Falk, Washington State
2017: Washington Redskins, C – Chase Roullier, Wyoming
2016: Cincinnati Bengals, WR – Cody Core, Ole Miss
2015: Pittsburgh Steelers, DT – L.T. Walton, Central Michigan
2014: Seattle Seahawks, OT – Garrett Scott, Marshall
NFL DRAFT PICK 199 BREAKDOWN
- Aumavae-Laulu has not played in a regular season game, but is expected to compete for a starting position with Baltimore in his second season in 2024.
- In two seasons with Carolina, Cade Mays has played in 27 career games with seven starts, including opening five games in 2023 at guard.
- In four seasons with the Rams, Fuller played in 48 games with 46 starts, racking up 277 tackles (173 solo), seven interceptions, 17 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two coverage stops. Fuller helped lead the Rams defense to a Super Bowl LVI victory and signed with the Panthers this offseason.
- Gerri Green appeared in one game with the Chicago Bears in 2022.
- Luke Falk played in three games in 2019 with the Jets with two starts, completing 47-of-73 (64.4 pct.) for 416 yards and three interceptions.
- In six seasons with Washington, Chase Roullier appeared in 69 games with 63 starts at center and left guard.
- In four seasons with the Bengals and Giants, Cody Core played in 51 games with seven starts, catching 33 passes for 388 yards with one touchdown and adding 16 special teams tackles...In four seasons with Pittsburgh, L.T. Walton played in 36 games with four starts, recording 22 tackles (17 solo), two sacks, three pass breakups, and four stops for loss.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.