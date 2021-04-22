New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2019 selections

The New Orleans Saints traded up in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select center Erik McCoy from Texas A&M. The three-year starter anchored the middle of the Aggies' offensive line as a team captain and paved the way for the SEC's leading rusher. In 2019 with the Saints, McCoy was the first rookie in franchise history to start at center in Week 1. Replacing the retired Max Unger, McCoy opened all 16 regular season contests and was named a PFWA All-Rookie. He backed up that strong start with another excellent campaign in 2020, starting all 16 regular-season games.

The Saints' next selection in the 2019 NFL draft came during Round 4. With the 105th selection, the Saints took Florida standout C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿. Gardner-Johnson has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts, recording 111 tackles (86 solo), one sack, two interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team..

Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, Saquan Hampton contributed on defensive and special teams in five contests in 2019, posting one stop for loss and is expected to compete for additional playing time at safety in 2020.

The Saints selected tight end Alize Mack (231) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (244) with their remaining selections.

Saints 2019 draft summary: