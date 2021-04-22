Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2019 selections

Erik McCoy headlines Saints 2019 draft class

Apr 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints traded up in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select center Erik McCoy from Texas A&M. The three-year starter anchored the middle of the Aggies' offensive line as a team captain and paved the way for the SEC's leading rusher. In 2019 with the Saints, McCoy was the first rookie in franchise history to start at center in Week 1. Replacing the retired Max Unger, McCoy opened all 16 regular season contests and was named a PFWA All-Rookie. He backed up that strong start with another excellent campaign in 2020, starting all 16 regular-season games.

The Saints' next selection in the 2019 NFL draft came during Round 4. With the 105th selection, the Saints took Florida standout C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿. Gardner-Johnson has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts, recording 111 tackles (86 solo), one sack, two interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team..

Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, Saquan Hampton contributed on defensive and special teams in five contests in 2019, posting one stop for loss and is expected to compete for additional playing time at safety in 2020.

The Saints selected tight end Alize Mack (231) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (244) with their remaining selections.

Saints 2019 draft summary:

After trading away their first round pick back in 2018 to select Marcus Davenport, the Black & Gold selected McCoy with the 48th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 93rd pick was traded to the Jets in exchange for Teddy Bridgewater and the right to select Hampton. The Saints' next selection came during the fourth round (105th overall) when they drafted Gardner-Johnson out of Florida. New Orleans' final two picks came in the seventh round. Mack was drafted with the 231st pick and Elliss was selected with the 244th pick.

NFL draft 2019: Round 1 in Nashville

Check out photos from Nashville as the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft gets underway.

A general view of fans during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
1 / 25

A general view of fans during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
A detail view of a Seattle Seahawks fan's hair is seen during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
2 / 25

A detail view of a Seattle Seahawks fan's hair is seen during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson signs autographs on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
3 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson signs autographs on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
A general, overall view of the stage during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
4 / 25

A general, overall view of the stage during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
5 / 25

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
LSU linebacker Devin White arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
6 / 25

LSU linebacker Devin White arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
LSU linebacker Devin White arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
7 / 25

LSU linebacker Devin White arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
8 / 25

Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
9 / 25

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
10 / 25

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
An overall, general view of Broadway is seen during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
11 / 25

An overall, general view of Broadway is seen during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
A detail view of Michigan linebacker Devin Bush's football during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
12 / 25

A detail view of Michigan linebacker Devin Bush's football during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams poses for a portrait on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
13 / 25

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams poses for a portrait on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
A detail view of LSU cornerback Greedy Williams's football during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
14 / 25

A detail view of LSU cornerback Greedy Williams's football during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
LSU linebacker Devin White poses for a portrait during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
15 / 25

LSU linebacker Devin White poses for a portrait during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
A detail view of LSU linebacker Devin White's football during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
16 / 25

A detail view of LSU linebacker Devin White's football during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
17 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson arrives on the red carpet during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Draft prospects pose on stage during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
18 / 25

Draft prospects pose on stage during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
Stanford head coach David Shaw, NFL Network's Kurt Warner and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
19 / 25

Stanford head coach David Shaw, NFL Network's Kurt Warner and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray on stage after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
20 / 25

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray on stage after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
21 / 25

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses for a selfie with fans after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
22 / 25

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses for a selfie with fans after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
A general, overall view of the player green room during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
23 / 25

A general, overall view of the player green room during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Jaguar fans during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
24 / 25

Jaguar fans during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
Draft prospects pose on stage during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
25 / 25

Draft prospects pose on stage during the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 Logan Bowles
2019 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Pick # Position Player College
48 C Erik McCoy (choice from Miami) Texas A&M
105 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (choice from New York Jets) Florida
177 S Saquan Hampton Rutgers
231 TE Alize Mack (choice from Cleveland) Notre Dame
244 LB Kaden Elliss Idaho

2019 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Pick # Trade Details
30 Traded to Green Bay along with No. 27 and No. 147 in the 2018 NFL Draft for the right to select Marcus Davenport with the 14th overall pick in 2018
93 Traded to the New York Jets in exchange for Teddy Bridgewater and the right to draft Saquan Hampton

